The Wisconsin Badgers have lost a second wide receiver to the transfer portal. Just days after sophomore Kyan Berry-Johnson left the program, Joseph Griffin threw his name in the portal as well.

He's the sixth player to depart Madison with the intent to transfer, joining Cody Raymond, Atticus Bertrams, Cade Yacamelli, Remington Moss and, of course, Berry-Johnson.

An athletic 6-foot-4 wide receiver from Massachusetts, Griffin transferred to Wisconsin from Boston College ahead of the 2024 season.

He accumulated 43 receptions for 579 yards and six touchdowns across two seasons with the Eagles and looked to be the type of big play threat that could thrive in Phil Longo's air-raid offense.

That never came to fruition.

He didn't appear in a game in 2024 due to an eligibility issue, and he saw snaps in just five games during 2025 as a result of injury.

Griffin drew two targets this season, catching one of the two passes for five yards.

He'll have one year of eligibility remaining, but could earn a second via a medical waiver from the 2025 campaign.

Griffin's departure leaves Wisconsin thin at wide receiver, particularly on the outside.

Not including primary slot receivers Trech Kekahuna and Tyrell Henry, Wisconsin has Chris Brooks, Eugene Hilton and a pair of true freshmen on scholarship for the 2026 campaign.

