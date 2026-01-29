Promising young Wisconsin Badgers defensive back changing positions for 2026 season

The Wisconsin Badgers reshuffled their coaching staff in the secondary, adding cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples to the mix and pushing former CB coach Paul Haynes to a broader defensive back coach role.

They also snagged four cornerbacks and two safeties in the transfer portal.

But one change in the secondary happened this offseason without a formal announcement.

Sophomore cornerback Cairo Skanes transitioning to safety

Skanes was a key young piece to Wisconsin's cornerback room a season ago, slotting in as a backup perimeter CB.

He played 80 defensive snaps in 2025, seeing significant run in Weeks 7 and 8 while starting corner D'Yoni Hill battled an injury. Skanes totaled five tackles.

The 6-foot-2 defensive back will be changing positions this offseason, and he'll be considered a safety entering his second collegiate season. Skanes revealed the change in a video the Badgers posted on social media, detailing the team's offseason training.

From personal goals to team expectations.



Follow along with a handful of Badgers as they work through the offseason strength and conditioning program to prepare for the upcoming season.



Gains and Growth: Episode 1 pic.twitter.com/xpZNVD8KC7 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 28, 2026

"I got moved to safety so this offseason is really big for me," Skanes said. "(I) gotta gain some weight, get big so I can come down and hit somebody."

At his listed weight of 190 pounds, Skanes would be the second lightest safety on the roster, only heavier than true freshman Kah'ni Watts.

Skanes' path to significant playing time in 2026 and beyond became less clear as the two-week transfer portal window progressed.

Three of the four new cornerbacks Steeples signed out of the portal also had three years of eligibility remaining: Florida State's Cai Bates, Ohio State's Bryce West and Oklahoma State's Eric Fletcher.

The position shift may mean Skanes won't see the field much in 2026, as the Badgers already have their starting safeties locked in with returner Matt Jung and Missouri transfer Marvin Burks.

Both safeties are in their last year of eligibility, though, giving Skanes a path to redshirt in 2026 and compete for a starting role in 2027, while maintaining three years of eligibility.

