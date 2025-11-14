Wisconsin Badgers QB situation approaching rock bottom, according to ESPN rankings
For the first time since early October, ESPN college football analyst Bill Connelly ranked all 68 power-conference team's starting quarterback situation.
In the last iteration, Wisconsin checked in at 62nd. At that point, Wisconsin was fresh off its disappointing 27-10 loss to Maryland at home. Billy Edwards had started the game before aggravating his knee injury.
In Connelly's explanation for the Badgers 62nd place ranking, he was under the assumption Edwards would return soon.
That, obviously, hasn't been the case, and Wisconsin has since slid all the way down to 67th of 68 teams.
67. Carter Smith (or the punter, or whoever Wisconsin's sending out there this week), Wisconsin
Wisconsin pulled the most Big Ten thing imaginable last Saturday, upsetting Washington 13-10 with its punter, Sean West, leading the team in passing yards. Smith, a true freshman, went just 3-for-12 for 8 yards (and 16 yards lost from two sacks) in his first action of the season, but he did rush 13 times for 63 yards to keep the field position battle somewhat neutralized. That's something!- Bill Connelly, ESPN
In the weeks since Connelly's first rankings, the Badgers benched Danny O'Neil, only for Hunter Simmons to perform poorly enough across four starts to be replaced by O'Neil against Washington.
Then, O'Neil was carted off the field with what looks to be a significant injury, leading to Carter Smith making his college debut.
Ahead of Saturday's game against No. 2 Indiana, Luke Fickell has yet to name a starting quarterback, leaving Wisconsin's quarterback situation a puzzling one.
None of the four quarterbacks to see the field for the Badgers this season have looked particularly great. Wisconsin hasn't fielded a 100-yard passer in four straight games, highlighting the ineptitude of Wisconsin's passing game and overall offensive attack.
The 1-8 Oklahoma State Cowboys are the only team that trails the Badgers in Connelly's rankings. They've had five quarterbacks attempt at least five passes this season.
As for the Big Ten, Northwestern's Preston Stone is the closest to Wisconsin, with the Wildcats' QB standing at 60th. Stone was ranked 67th in Connelly's first rankings.