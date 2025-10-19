Wisconsin football being outscored by Badgers hockey, volleyball teams

All Badgers

October is turning out to be a highly successful month for the Wisconsin Badgers, but not on the football field

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell runs off the field after their 34-0 loss to Ohio State Saturday, October 18, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
Although Wisconsin football has yet to find its groove offensively, some other Wisconsin Badgers programs have been plenty successful in putting points on the board in October. With a loss Saturday to the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, UW's football team has been shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since 1977.

Under first-year Badgers offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, Wisconsin sits at 125th nationally in scoring offense, totaling only 15.5 points per game. The UW offense is amassing only 271.3 yards per contest, the 128th-best mark in the FBS. A program built on a proud tradition of running the ball sits sub-100 with only 109.7 yards per game on the ground.

Any way you slice it, head coach Luke Fickell's football program is struggling on offense. So much so that other, structurally lower-scoring Wisconsin Badgers teams are outscoring his.

Wisconsin women's hockey tripling-up Badgers football

The only game in which Fickell's team has scored this October, was in a 24-10 losing effort against the Michigan Wolverines. With a trip next week to face the No. 8 Oregon Ducks, UW's month-long total of 10 points might not grow much, if at all, before Halloween comes to pass.

While Badgers football has scored only 3.33 points per game, other teams in Madison have put together some impressive offensive performances. The volleyball program is 4-1 this month and has swept opponents 3-0 in each of its victories. Men's hockey has 13 goals in October (not counting a 6-0 exhibition victory), which came in a sweep of the Lindenwood Lions and a pair of ties against No. 20 Minnesota State.

Most impressive is the top-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team, scoring an average of five goals per game in October. The eight-time national champions swept the Maine Black Bears in their first home series of the season, swept the fourth-ranked Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs, and won the Ice Breaker Tournament.

Wisconsin's soccer teams are not far behind the football team's total of ten points. Badgers men's soccer has scored four goals this month, and the women's soccer team has scored six.

