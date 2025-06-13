Wisconsin Badgers football could see change to single transfer portal window in winter or spring
The age of frequent transfers in college football could start slowing down as the NCAA settlement in the House case goes into effect.
In addition to the potential for players staying put for longer, athletes may have fewer windows to transfer if they want to.
College football leaders in the FBS Oversight Committee will be meeting next week to discuss potential changes.
According to The Athletic, one of the primary topics for discussion will be consolidating to a single transfer portal window in either January or April.
The reporting from Chris Vannini suggests that January is the more likely outcome for the single transfer portal window.
That would prevent rosters from seeing significant turnover around spring practices the way the Wisconsin Badgers saw a few players come and go this year.
With a single January portal window, the season would wrap up and players could then decide whether they want to stay or go.
Once they enter the portal and choose a new team, they would be stuck with that new team and unable to hop to a new team in a later window.
That could help create more stability for Luke Fickell to know exactly what he'll be working with each spring and into the summer, keeping the main transaction period concentrated to just the winter.
It also means, if a player gets injured during spring practice, he won't have any new outside options to replace them.
