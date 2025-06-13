All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers could see fewer player transfers under new NCAA revenue sharing model

The new revenue sharing and salary cap model for the NCAA could lead to fewer players entering the transfer portal, either to leave Wisconsin or join the Badgers, in any sport.

Wisconsin cornerback Xavier Lucas (6) is escorted by a member of the training staff during the fourth quarter of their game against South Dakota Saturday, September 7 , 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
College sports are entering a new era following the NCAA's settlement in the House case, which establishes a revenue sharing model and a salary cap for athletics programs.

That new system could lead to fewer players entering the transfer portal, either to leave Wisconsin or join the Badgers.

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas explained on The Rich Eisen Show that revenue sharing contracts with players can be multi-year deals, contractually locking players into staying with the same team.

Luke Fickell and the football program thought that was the case with cornerback Xavier Lucas, who singed a two-year revenue sharing agreement that was contingent on this settlement going into effect.

He backed out before the settlement was finalized and tried to enter the transfer portal before enrolling at Miami.

Now that the rules are officially going into place, the Badgers will have more grounds to enforce these revenue sharing contracts and prevent players from transferring.

It also means that other schools could have fewer players entering the portal for Wisconsin to be able to recruit, in every sport.

That will make recruiting even more important again as it becomes harder to fill roster holes through the portal.

