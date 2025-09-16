Wisconsin Badgers splitting QB practice reps ahead of Week 4 vs Maryland
The Wisconsin Badgers aren't sure who's going to start at quarterback against Maryland, as starter Billy Edwards Jr. works his way back from a knee injury.
Luke Fickell is preparing both for the possibility to start.
Backup quarterback Danny O'Neil revealed Tuesday that he and Edwards are splitting reps at practice, but so far early in the week, the backup is getting the majority of the reps.
"I still probably took the majority of the reps today, just trying to ease him back into it," O'Neil said. "I'm still going to prepare like I'm the one, and we'll see how he is come game time."
Edwards warmed up prior to the Alabama game after traveling with the team to Tuscaloosa last week, but he was unable to give it a go.
This week, it's a revenge game for him against his former team, but the Badgers aren't going to rush him back from injury, especially with a bye week to follow.
The plan, according to O'Neil, is to have both quarterbacks ready to start if needed.
"If he is ready to go, then get him enough reps that he's ready to go," O'Neil said. "And if he's not, then get me enough reps that it's another week where I'm the guy."
He reiterated how helpful Edwards has been in preparing each week, and the two have handled the leadership aspects of the position seamlessly.
Either one should be good enough to beat the Terrapins if Wisconsin can play up to the standard fans expect as Big Ten play begins.