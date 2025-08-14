Former Wisconsin Badgers starting QB embracing backup role on new college team
When Braedyn Locke transferred away from the Wisconsin Badgers to the Arizona Wildcats, he knew he was signing up for a backup job.
The Wildcats brought back starter Noah Fifita but wanted to secure a No. 2 quarterback they felt they could trust.
Despite starting nine games under center last season for the Badgers, Locke is embracing the opportunity to develop at Arizona and stay ready for when his name is called.
"The most important part of his role is being a great teammate, and he's a great teammate," Arizona head coach Seth Doege told reporters. "There's no doubt Locke believes in himself, and Locke knows he can play his position, but to play the role that he's playing in, to be the two and to be ready at any given moment, you have to be a great teammate. If anything were to happen and he had to go in the game, I'd be very confident that we could still score points."
Locke has said he sees similarities in Doege and his former coach Mike Leach, who he committed to play for at Mississippi State before he transferred to Wisconsin.
His year with Leach's air raid offense was supposed to make Locke a strong fit for Phil Longo's offense at Wisconsin.
He couldn't beat out Tyler Van Dyke in the quarterback competition last year but was pressed into action during each of his two seasons in Madison due to injuries to the starter.
Locke is staying ready in case the situation arises again now at Arizona, but the redshirt junior will have another year of eligibility after this season to see if he can take over a starter once again.