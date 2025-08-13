All Badgers

Why Joe Thomas sees bright NFL future for current Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman

Wisconsin Badgers Hall of Fame tackle Joe Thomas has been spending some extra time around this year's offensive line, and he has been impressed by the film work and football IQ of one blocker in particular.

Oct 12, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers former lineman Joe Thomas acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
If anyone know how to identify an NFL caliber offensive lineman, it's Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas.

The Wisconsin Badgers legend has spent some extra time around Camp Randall Stadium this offseason, and he's gotten to know this year's offensive line pretty well.

He told Mike Lucas of the Cap Times that he watched film with redshirt senior right tackle Riley Mahlman, and he came away very impressed.

“He was really sharp," Thomas said. “There were times when we were watching film when he would make a comment before I had a chance to say anything about what he saw. And it was exactly what I was going to say. It was cool to see that."

Thomas didn't get too carried away with his aspirations for Mahlman, but he knows the Badgers' right tackle should be the next Wisconsin lineman suiting up in the pros.

“He’s obviously one of the better players on the team, and he’s got an incredibly bright future," Thomas said. "We’re probably going to see him play on Sundays (in the NFL)."

Early projections for 2026 have Mahlman as a potential Day 2 draft pick next spring. He's one of PFF's highest-graded returning offensive tackles in the Big Ten this season.

No one's going to put Thomas-level expectations on him, but another strong season from Mahlman on the field should make him the next in a long line of success stories to come out of the Wisconsin offensive line factory.

