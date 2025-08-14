Wisconsin Badgers top tight end to miss rest of fall camp with lower body injury
The Wisconsin Badgers need more out of the tight end position in 2025. They'll have to do it without their top option, in the short term.
Team officials announced Thursday that junior tight end Tucker Ashcraft will miss the remainder of fall camp with a lower body injury he suffered earlier this week.
Wisconsin's season-opener against Miami (OH) is in exactly two weeks, and it's unclear if Ashcraft will be available by then.
He led Badgers tight ends in targets, catches and receiving yards last season, although it was a low bar to clear. He finished the year with only 12 catches for 82 yards.
New offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is expected to utilize the position more in his system, and Wisconsin might need alternative options to step up.
The leading candidate looks to be transfer Lance Mason, who came over late in the spring from FCS Missouri State.
He's more of a dynamic pass catcher than a physical blocker at the line of scrimmage. Fullback Jackson Acker will also be in the mix as he lines up all over the offense.
Redshirt freshman Grant Stec has seen some first team reps along the way and could be pressed into a bigger role if Ashcraft misses extended time.