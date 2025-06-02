Wisconsin Badgers transfer player 'poised' to make giant impact in 2025 isn't who you might think
The Wisconsin Badgers landed a whopping 21 transfers from the portal heading into the 2025 season.
While players like Maryland transfer QB Billy Edwards Jr., LSU DL Jay'Viar Suggs, and Ohio State WR Jayden Ballard are all expected to contribute in 2025, none of them are the top instant impact player CBS Sports expects to shine for the Badgers this fall.
College football writer Tom Fornelli expects former Tulane DL Parker Petersen to be that player for Luke Fickell's squad.
Luke Fickell has made big changes to the Wisconsin offense this offseason, but he's still Luke Fickell. When his teams excel, they do so with outstanding defense, and there's been an overhaul on that side of the ball as well. Petersen is one of the newcomers to the defensive line, and he was a disruptive player for Tulane last season.- Tom Fornelli
In 2024, Petersen played in 13 games for Tulane and recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks.
Heading over to Wisconsin, Petersen is expected to play a big role for the Badgers up front.
Fellow transfer Corey Walker is another player who could become a major contributor in 2025 for Wisconsin. Last season for Western Michigan, Walker had 38 tackles and led WMU with 5.5 sacks.
While some may not agree with Petersen being the instant impact player for Wisconsin, it's clear the transfer class is going to play a major part of what the Badgers do in 2025.
