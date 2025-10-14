All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers working through QB 'competition' to determine starter vs Ohio State

Luke Fickell doesn't have a concrete timeline for injured Wisconsin Badgers QB Billy Edwards Jr. to return, and it's up in the air whether backup Danny O'Neil or third-stringer Hunter Simmons will take his place.

Lorin Cox

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Hunter Simmons (15) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium.
Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Hunter Simmons (15) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. / Ross Harried-Imagn Images
A lack of clarity at the quarterback position is never a good place to be. That issue is magnified for the Wisconsin Badgers, with the No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes coming to town.

During his Monday press conference, the head coach indicated it will be an ongoing battle to see how starts Saturday for the Badgers.

“There'll be some version of ‘Hey, let's see what we've got,’” Fickell said. ”There's a little bit of a competition that's always got to be able to go on.”

Simmons started the last two games against Michigan and Iowa, but he threw three interceptions without a touchdown and completed just over 50 percent of his passes.

He had replaced O'Neil as the starter after Edwards went down, with Wisconsin looking for a spark under center.

O'Neil had a strong showing in Week 2 against Middle Tennessee State, but he struggled against Alabama and Maryland, leading to the switch to Simmons.

Playing against ranked opponents like Alabama and Michigan might not be fair evaluations of each quarterback, but neither played well against unranked Big Teams in Maryland and Iowa.

Now, they have a week of practice to determine who the best option will be to face a Buckeyes team expected to dominate whoever lines up under center for the Badgers.

