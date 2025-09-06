Danny O'Neil comes out firing in first start for Wisconsin Badgers vs Middle Tennessee State
The Wisconsin Badgers' offense started out painfully slow against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders in Week 2, but that wasn't the fault of backup quarterback Danny O'Neil.
He made his first start for the Wisconsin Badgers, and he got into a rhythm early.
O'Neil completed all of his first nine passes of the game, connecting on a number of run-pass option plays where he pulled the ball and found an open receiver.
He uncorked a couple deep balls, too. One found a wide open tight end Lance Mason. Another was nearly a touchdown to Trech Kekahuna on a wheel route, but he just barely landed out of bounds and the play was overturned.
Prior to his first half interception that bounced off of the hands of his intended receiver, O'Neil started 14-of-16 for 141 yards and 1 TD. That was good for what would be an NFL passer rating of 124.2.
A quarterback completing over 80 percent of his passes for over eight yards per pass attempt is an all-around efficient performance, even if it comes against a defense like Middle Tennessee State.
The bigger issues for the Badgers offense in the first half were a lack of running game and persistent offensive issues that stifled the team's momentum.
That led Wisconsin fans to rain down loud boos as the team went into the locker room at halftime with a 14-10 lead.