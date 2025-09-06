Wisconsin fans panicking on social media after Badgers slow start vs Middle Tennessee State
The Wisconsin Badgers were supposed to come out and dominate Middle Tennessee State from the start.
The first quarter was far from it.
The Blue Raiders took the lead first with a field goal, and a pair of deep bombs from MTSU quarterback Nicholas Vattiato to wide receiver Nahzae Cox had Wisconsin fans nervous.
They shared their concern on social media, where the fan base was full-on panicking about the team falling short of expectations early.
A pair of punts on Wisconsin's opening drives didn't give much confidence in the Badgers offense finding success with backup quarterback Danny O'Neil and a reshuffled offensive line missing its starting center.
The competition only gets tougher after this with UW traveling to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama next week.