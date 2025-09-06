All Badgers

Wisconsin fans panicking on social media after Badgers slow start vs Middle Tennessee State

The Wisconsin Badgers were supposed to come out and dominate Middle Tennessee State from the start. The social media reaction reflected how poorly UW started Week 2.

Sep 6, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders head coach Derek Mason, left, and Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell, right, talk before a game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Sep 6, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders head coach Derek Mason, left, and Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell, right, talk before a game at Camp Randall Stadium. / Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images
The first quarter was far from it.

The Blue Raiders took the lead first with a field goal, and a pair of deep bombs from MTSU quarterback Nicholas Vattiato to wide receiver Nahzae Cox had Wisconsin fans nervous.

They shared their concern on social media, where the fan base was full-on panicking about the team falling short of expectations early.

A pair of punts on Wisconsin's opening drives didn't give much confidence in the Badgers offense finding success with backup quarterback Danny O'Neil and a reshuffled offensive line missing its starting center.

The competition only gets tougher after this with UW traveling to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama next week.

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

