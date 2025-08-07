All Badgers

Former Wisconsin Badgers lineman winning NFL training camp battle to start for Indianapolis Colts

Former Wisconsin Badgers center Tanor Bortolini is set to take over for Ryan Kelly who left the Indianapolis Colts via free agency this spring. He is listed at the top of the Colts' depth chart.

Scott Salomon

Indianapolis Colts guard Tanor Bortolini (60) warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Colts guard Tanor Bortolini (60) warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Wisconsin Badgers center Tanor Bortolini is poised to become the starting center for the Indianapolis Colts this season. He was listed at the top of the team's unofficial depth chart heading into the first week of the preseason.

The second-year lineman is ready for the starting job after serving as a backup last season, filling in for five starts as a rookie. He takes over for veteran Ryan Kelly, the former Colts center who left via free agency this spring.

Bortolini will be the second former Badger to earn a starting role in the Colts offense. Jonathan Taylor has emerged as one of the top running backs in the league and continues to serve as the Colts' premier option.

Bortolini had a strong career in Madison, starting 27 games through his four seasons of service. He became the full-time center in 2023 after playing left guard, right guard and even tight end before finding a home in the center of the line.

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys
Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His versatility was a benefit coming out in the draft, with experience starting at all three interior offensive line positions.

He is one of three former Badgers starting at center in the NFL. Joe Tippmann is entering year three with the New York Jets, while Tyler Biadasz is in his second year with the Washington Commanders and sixth overall in the NFL.

