Colts' Tanor Bortolini Knows Ryan Kelly's Shoes are Big Ones to Fill
It's never easy to be the guy that replaces a franchise institution, but that's what Tanor Bortolini is attempting to do with the Indianapolis Colts.
Bortolini enters his second year in the NFL, now looking to become the Colts' starting center after Ryan Kelly manned the spot ever since 2016. Nine years, 121 games, and four Pro Bowls later, Kelly is one of the most impactful interior offensive linemen not named Jeff Saturday in team history, but he moved on in free agency this offseason to the Minnesota Vikings.
This is now Bortolini's moment to make good on what the Colts saw in him when they drafted him in the fourth round with the 118th overall pick in last year's draft.
“Ryan was great. He did a lot of things super well," Bortolini reflected on what we learned from Kelly. "A lot of small technicalities in football that – in college, you can get away with certain things. I think you’re just a better player, a better athlete than some of the guys you’re going against... (In the NFL) There’s definitely a learning curve, and Ryan had a lot of little small tricks and tips that he kind of used on a daily basis that helped me out, taught me, and it’s been really helpful.”
Kelly isn't the only established player on the Colts' line that needs to be replaced, and Bortolini isn't the only one in this position, as fellow 2024 draft pick Matt Goncalves attempts to replace former Colts right guard Will Fries, who also signed with the Vikings this offseason.
“Some big shoes to fill with Ryan and (Will Fries)," Bortolini said about going through the process alongside Goncalves. "I think those are two really tremendous players that this team has had for multiple years now. So obviously, the bar is high. We don’t step in with the expectation of being any drop off. So, it’s been a challenge to me and Matt both, but I think we’re doing a great job learning each day, getting better, finding one thing to improve upon, and doing our best for ourselves and the group.”
Bortolini won't be going into this process blind, as the 23-year-old started 5-of-12 games as a rookie and saw 351 offensive snaps.
Out of 12 qualifying rookie interior linemen in the NFL, Bortolini graded as the fourth-best overall (65.1), according to Pro Football Focus. That includes fifth in run blocking (65.4) and fourth in pass blocking (64.6). In 198 pass-block snaps, Bortolini allowed just seven pressures (five hurries, two hits, and no sacks), resulting in the third-best rookie interior pass-block efficiency mark of 98.2%. He was also flagged for just one penalty.
While Bortolini is the frontrunner for the Colts' starting center role, he isn't being handed the job, as he is competing with veteran Danny Pinter for the spot. The two players are alternating the first-team reps each day in training camp.