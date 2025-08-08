Hunter Wohler made his mark with strong NFL preseason debut for Indianapolis Colts
Hunter Wohler is doing everything he can to not only make the Indianapolis Colts 53-man roster but also contribute as a top backup safety.
The Wisconsin Badgers seventh-round pick made a strong first impression in his NFL preseason debut Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
Wohler was the Colts' leading tackler with seven, including a pair of run stops.
According to PFF, he was targeted only once on 11 snaps in coverage, allowing a seven-yard completion to Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar.
He was also a mainstay on the Colts' special teams units, which will be critical for his chances of making the regular season roster.
Indianapolis has been lining him up all over the defense at practice. In the preseason game, he played the majority of his snaps as a strong safety up in the box, but he also lined up at free safety, cornerback and in the slot.
He did have a play where he took a bad angle and missed a tackle that allowed for a rushing touchdown, but he's winning Colts fans over on social media that think the team found a steal late in the draft.
He needs to keep the momentum going in the other two preseason games, but if Wohler continues on his current trajectory, he should have a roster spot this season.