All Badgers

How to watch, stream and listen to Wisconsin Badgers' Week 2 game vs Middle Tennessee State

The Wisconsin Badgers are looking to establish their dominance over a struggling Conference USA opponent for their Week 2 matchup against Middle Tennessee State.

Lorin Cox

Aug 28, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers cheerleader carries a Wisconsin flag during the game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Camp Randall Stadium.
Aug 28, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers cheerleader carries a Wisconsin flag during the game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Wisconsin Badgers are looking to establish their dominance over a struggling Conference USA opponent for their Week 2 matchup against Middle Tennessee State.

It's far from a marquee matchup, but Badgers fans are excited to see how their team cleans up their mistakes from last week.

Here are all the different ways you can tune into the game:

When is Wisconsin vs Middle Tennessee game?

KICKOFF: Saturday, September 6 at 3:00 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

What channel is the Wisconsin vs Miami (OH) game on?

TV: FS1
STREAMING: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One

What about YouTube TV's carriage dispute with FOX?

The game was at risk of not being carried by YouTube TV with its broadcasting rights deal with FOX up for dispute. The two sides agreed to a short-term extension of their current deal last week, giving subscribers access to college football games while the two companies continue negotiations.

Who's calling the game?

BROADCASTERS: Eric Collins (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (color commentary)

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs Miami (OH) game?

RADIO: Badger Sports Network or Varsity Network App

SATELLITE: Sirius XM Channel 162/179

BADGER SPORTS NETWORK TEAMMatt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst), Patrick Herb (sideline)

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Home/Football