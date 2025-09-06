How to watch, stream and listen to Wisconsin Badgers' Week 2 game vs Middle Tennessee State
The Wisconsin Badgers are looking to establish their dominance over a struggling Conference USA opponent for their Week 2 matchup against Middle Tennessee State.
It's far from a marquee matchup, but Badgers fans are excited to see how their team cleans up their mistakes from last week.
Here are all the different ways you can tune into the game:
When is Wisconsin vs Middle Tennessee game?
KICKOFF: Saturday, September 6 at 3:00 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)
What channel is the Wisconsin vs Miami (OH) game on?
TV: FS1
STREAMING: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One
What about YouTube TV's carriage dispute with FOX?
The game was at risk of not being carried by YouTube TV with its broadcasting rights deal with FOX up for dispute. The two sides agreed to a short-term extension of their current deal last week, giving subscribers access to college football games while the two companies continue negotiations.
Who's calling the game?
BROADCASTERS: Eric Collins (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (color commentary)
How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs Miami (OH) game?
RADIO: Badger Sports Network or Varsity Network App
SATELLITE: Sirius XM Channel 162/179
BADGER SPORTS NETWORK TEAM: Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst), Patrick Herb (sideline)