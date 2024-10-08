'Incredible growth': Star freshman QB Mabrey Mettauer impressing Badgers
Quarterback Braedyn Locke just had the best performance of his Wisconsin career against Purdue, but fans got the first look at the program's future at the position when star freshman Mabrey Mettauer got some action in the 52-6 win over the Boilermakers.
Mettauer's 11 snaps against Purdue were the first 11 of his college career. He completed one pass for two yards and had one carry for two yards. With Week 1 starter Tyler Van Dyke out for the season, many fans have clamored for Mettauer to have a bigger role this season. Will it happen? Maybe not, but the Badgers like what they're seeing.
"He's on a really good track. He got his first opportunity to go in there on Saturday. You want to give a young guy some opportunities, but I don't think it's the right thing to do, to just say hey let him open it up and let him sling the ball around a little bit, let him make checks," head coach Luke Fickell said. "The game experience, being out there in front of the crowd, there's some things he did a really good job of and how he handled it."
On Saturday, Locke was 21-of-31 for a career-high 359 passing yards and a career-high three touchdowns to go along with two interceptions. After a performance like that, there is no reason to force Mettauer into more action.
With the current transfer portal rules in college football, it's often important to give young players like Mettauer in-game experience. The balance between development and opportunity is something that every coach needs to find to help prevent a player like Mettauer from running to the transfer portal in search of a bigger role.
"Even in the last four weeks, I've seen incredible growth," Fickell said. "Just the knowledge of the game, his ability to go out there, his ability to go out there and practice. We try to put him under pressure and handle the pressure of the things we're doing in practice and be successful with it."
The starting quarterback role is Locke's to lose for the rest of the season, but if anyone were to take it, it would be Mettauer. He can play in three more games this season and still preserve his redshirt, which is great news for the former four-star recruit.
Mettauer chose Wisconsin over offers from some of the biggest programs in the country, including Miami, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida and North Carolina, which oh by the way has produced high draft picks in Sam Howell and Drake Maye in recent years.