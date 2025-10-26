Instant analysis: Wisconsin Badgers show real progress everywhere but QB in loss to Oregon
The Wisconsin Badgers played the Oregon Ducks much closer than anyone thought they would.
Despite being massive underdogs, Wisconsin kept the game and made sure the Ducks never got truly comfortable across all four quarters.
This game made it clear that the Badgers' biggest problem is at quarterback.
The loss doesn't fall solely on the shoulders of redshirt senior transfer Hunter Simmons, but his play under center was at the top of the list of things that went wrong in Eugene.
Wisconsin showed more fight in this game than they had in the last three or four games combined.
A lot of the credit goes to the Badgers' defense for holding the Ducks to just 21 points, their second-lowest total of the season so far.
Getting to halftime down just 7-0 felt like a small victory against one of the top-scoring offenses in the country.
The problem was Wisconsin's anemic offense failed to score until they had less than eight minutes left in the game, ending a 15-quarter scoring drought dating back to the Michigan game.
Again, that doesn't all fall on the quarterback, but Simmons finished 7-of-21 for 86 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
He was late on a number of throws and inaccurate on plenty of others, leaving the Badgers offense one-dimensional.
They were happy to have one dimension they could lean on thanks to the emergence of redshirt freshman running back Gideon Ituka.
While the rest of the team makes progress, the QB hasn't, and Luke Fickell has to make a chance under center during the upcoming bye week.
Whether that's going back to Danny O'Neil or trotting out true freshman Carter Smith, something has to change.