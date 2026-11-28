It was anyone's guess how the Badgers would perform in the Axe Game.

After a roller coaster of a season, the best version of Wisconsin's defense and running game showed up against the Gophers, and that was enough to dominate Minnesota in a therapeutic win over the Badgers' most hated rival.

After breaking down the offensive and defensive snap counts, here's more grades, notes and stats from Pro Football Focus from Wisconsin's Axe Game victory:

OFFENSE

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best Offensive Grade: QB Colton Joseph (89.3), TE Jacob Harris (89.3)

Worst Offensive Grade: LG Colin Cubberly (44.9)

Other Notable Grades:

- A handful of players logged elite pass-blocking grades: RB Darrion Dupree (85.2), RG Blake Cherry (86.1), RT Emerson Mandell (83.7)

- Joseph notched easily his highest passing grade of the season (90.6)

- The highest run-blocking grade was a mere 62.8 (WR Malachi Coleman).

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Miscellaneous Offensive Notes:

- Joseph was credited with one big-time throw and zero turnover worthy plays, which is of course incorrect as he threw a bad interception on the opening drive.

- Joseph’s average depth-of-target of 13.2 was his second-highest of the season after the Iowa game.

- Joseph was pressured just five times on 21 drop-backs.

- WR Jaylon Domingeaux was credited with the Badgers’ lone contested catch, though I’d argue Eugene Hilton Jr made one on his 43-yard reception as well, just off the top of my head.

- Missed tackles forced leaders: RB Darrion Dupree (4), TE Jacob Harris (3), RB Bryan Jackson (3), QB Colton Joseph (2)

- Wisconsin was only responsible for three of the five pressures Minnesota created; Cherry, Cubberly and Stylz Blackmon all surrendered one.

DEFENSE

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Eric Fletcher Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best Defensive Grade: CB Eric Fletcher Jr (85.3)

Worst Defensive Grade: S Matthew Traynor (39.5)

Other Notable Grades:

- 10 defensive players notched a grade of 70 or higher.

- LB Cooper Catalano was the only other defender to finish with an overall grade in the 80s (84.3).

- Wisconsin missed just three tackles, and the result was elite tackling grades pretty much across the board.

Miscellaneous Defensive Notes:

- Sebastian Cheeks added to his pressure total with four, but the Badgers only created a total of seven pressures on 30 Minnesota drop-backs.

- As mentioned, Wisconsin only missed three tackles; LB Mason Posa, CB Jai’mier Scott and S Cairo Skanes were the culprits.

- Wisconsin racked up 20 “stops” — tackles that constitute a failure for the offense — across Minnesota’s 45 offensive plays. LB Cooper Catalano notched five, while OLB Tyreese Fearbry, DL Charles Perkins and the OLB Cheeks each had two.

- CB Eric Fletcher Jr was targeted five times and didn’t allow a single reception.