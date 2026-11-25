Wisconsin football is in the midst of preparing for easily its biggest game of the season, the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe.

The Black Friday clash with Minnesota is an opportunity to replenish the Badgers' empty trophy case, snap a two-game skid to the Gophers and close out the regular season on a two-game winning streak and with eight wins, the latter of which hasn't been achieved since 2021.

However, what promises to be yet another whirlwind of an offseason is bearing down on us rapidly. Rest assured, retention talks in Madison have transpired for months at this point, and plans for how to attack the transfer portal are already formulated.

But while player acquisition is the most exciting for fans and draws the most headlines over the winter, player retention is arguably more important as Wisconsin looks to lock down its foundation on both sides of the ball and supplement that with portal prospects.

Wisconsin is guaranteed to lose some 5th-year seniors; star pass-rusher Sebastian Cheeks, for example, is gone after this season. But there's a few Badgers with one more year of eligibility via the 5-for-5 rule that it would be incredibly beneficial for the program to keep in Madison.

Without further ado, here's the top three seniors Wisconsin must retain this offseason, in no particular order:

TE Jacob Harris

Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harris hasn't played the most snaps in Nate Letton's tight end room; that honor goes to Grant Stec, who's taken 327 snaps this fall. Still, Harris isn't far behind him with 318, and he's proven to be Wisconsin's best all-around tight end.

Harris has arguably the best hands on the team, and he's the second-leading receiver with 23 catches for 379 yards. His four receiving touchdowns lead the team, as do his yards-per-catch of 16.5 (amongst receivers with double-digit catches; sorry, Malachi Coleman).

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

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Harris' big play ability has shined at times; he has touchdown catch-and-runs of 66 yards against Rutgers and 72 yards against Penn State, the latter of which will live in Badgers lore forever. He's proven to be a capable blocker at the Big Ten level if not the best in Letton's room. This offense deploys quite a few tight ends, so having depth at the position is key, but Wisconsin should absolutely look to lock up Harris for his final year of college ball.

Safety Marvin Burks Jr.

Wisconsin Badgers safety Marvin Burks Jr. (4). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burks has largely flown under the radar this year for Wisconsin. For defensive backs, that's typically a good thing, and indeed, Burks has done his job well with 30 tackles, three pass-breakups and two interceptions.

Now in his third year as a full-time starter between the SEC and the Big Ten, Burks is a grizzled veteran who's been crucial to Wisconsin's secondary this season. But as steady as the safety has been, the Badgers need him back in large part because of how their safety room looks poised to shake out.

Matt Jung, who underwent ankle surgery and is out for the year, has played his last down in the Cardinal and White. Cairo Skanes has seen plenty of playing time this fall, and he could potentially step into a starting role next year. But how about the likes of Carson Van Dinter, Grant Dean and Luke Emmerich? Are they ready for a full-time starting role? That would be a big role of the dice; it would behoove Wisconsin to retain Burks in order to lock down one of the starting safety spots, letting Skanes and potentially another transfer compete for the other.

DL Junior Poyser

Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Junior Poyser (97). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Poyser has been tremendous for the Badgers this season. The Buffalo transfer has been the No. 3 defensive linemen behind Hammond Russell IV and Charles Perkins, and he's an enormous, disruptive force in the middle of the defense.

The 331-pound defensive tackle is exactly the body type Wisconsin wants to deploy at that position. He has seven pressures, one sack and three pass-breakups, the latter of which is particularly impressive — Poyser is very adept at getting his hands on the football, an underrated skill for defensive linemen.

The numbers themselves won't blow you away, but Poyser's play speaks for itself. He's a big reason why the Badgers' run defense is as stout as it is, and he hardly ever gets moved against his will. With Wisconsin set to lose both Russell and Perkins to graduation, Poyser would be the top returning player in the room. He's already proven that he can play at this level, and locking him up for next season would be huge in keeping maintaing this run defense's dominance.