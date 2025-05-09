Former Wisconsin Badgers cornerback finds home in the Sun Belt
Another former University of Wisconsin cornerback has found a new home at the FBS level.
Jay Harper, who redshirted during his first year at Wisconsin, announced Friday his commitment to Louisiana-Monroe. The Warhawks play in the Sun Belt Conference.
Harper was a consensus three-star recruit out of Valley High School in Alabama. He committed to Wisconsin in June 2023 and signed during the 2024 early signing period. He had tweeted Power Four offers as a high school recruit from such notable schools as Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M (which was then led by former coach Jimbo Fisher).
Harper started spring practices as part of the Wisconsin programbefore On3 first reported his entrance in the transfer portal April 23. He may receive the opportunity to travel back to Big Ten country, if he becomes a contributor for Louisiana-Monroe, when the Warhawks travel to Evanston to face Northwestern for an Oct. 4 contest.
Wisconsin hasn't yet added a cornerback to its room during the spring transfer portal window but welcomed two experienced players to assistant Paul Haynes' group during the winter in Geimere Latimer II (Jacksonville State) and D'Yoni Hill (Marshall/Miami). Redshirt freshman Omillio Agard, who was part of a three-cornerback 2024 class that included Harper and Xavier Lucas (now at Miami), received second-team reps during the spring.
Freshman cornerbacks Jaimier Scott and Cairo Skanes also flashed during their spring ball in the program.