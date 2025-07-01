Two Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen go in first round of PFF's 2013 NFL Draft re-do
Drafting offensive linemen from the Wisconsin Badgers has generally worked well for NFL teams, even when they go in the later rounds.
They usually deserve to be taken earlier.
That was one of the lesson's from PFF's re-do of the 2013 NFL Draft. Their analysts re-assigned the picks for that first round and included two Badgers linemen much earlier than their original picks.
Center Travis Frederick originally went to the Dallas Cowboys with the 31st overall pick, but PFF sees him as a Top 10 worthy player now with over a decade of hindsight.
Frederick’s career was short but stellar, as he was arguably the league’s best center during his time in Dallas. His 92.4 PFF overall grade ranks fifth in the PFF era, behind Nick Mangold, Creed Humphrey, Chris Myers and Jason Kelce.- PFF
Frederick's career was cut short in part due to Guillain-Barré syndrome, limiting his potential Hall of Fame trajectory.
Also in that 2013 NFL Draft was Wisconsin tackle Rick Wagner, who was drafted in the fifth round by the Baltimore Ravens.
PFF now has him as a first-round pick, coincidentally going 31st overall instead.
Wagner well outplayed the value of his fifth-round draft slot in 2013. He was a starter for three franchises across an eight-year career and notched a 70.0-plus PFF overall grade in six of those eight seasons. His best work came as a pass protector, where he racked up five 75.0-plus PFF grades.- PFF
Wagner had originally walked on at Wisconsin as a tight end but went on to have a solid pro career with stops with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.
He was undervalued at the time, and some of his successor have suffered the same fate in more recent NFL drafts. Those teams are happy to land steals in the later rounds.