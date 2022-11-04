Watch Guide: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland preview and notes

Following an off week for the Wisconsin Badgers, Jim Leonhard and the team will welcome the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday morning for a Big Ten crossover.

The game marks only the fourth time the two teams have met on the gridiron, with the Badgers winning the three previous matchups.

Game details and television information

Wisconsin Badgers (4-4 overall) vs. the Maryland Terrapins (6-2)

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CST from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

The game will be aired on the Big Ten Network

Matt Lepay will call the game on Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Weather forecast: a high of 55 degrees with rain in the forecast and 22-mile-per-hour winds

SI Sportsbook for betting

Spread: Wisconsin is a 5-point favorite

Over/Under: 49 points

Tight end Hayden Rucci could be back this week for the Badgers after missing the Purdue game. Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Player news

The following players will not be available on Saturday for Wisconsin:

Defensive end Isaiah Mullens (RS Senior) - right leg injury

Kicker Vito Calvaruso (Junior) - right leg injury

Safety Preston Zachman (RS Sophomore) - right arm injury

Running back Chez Mellusi (SR) - right wrist injury

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

* Cornerback Al Ashford (RS Freshman) - left leg injury

* Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS Junior) - left leg injury

* Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS Junior) - left leg injury

* Safety Travian Blaylock (Senior) - right knee injury

* Defensive end Mike Jarvis (Freshman) - left leg injury

* Inside linebacker Luna Larson (Freshman) - right leg injury

* Tight end Cam Large (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

A (*) denotes that a player is listed out for the season.

According to head coach Jim Leonhard, the following players are expected to be back this week after missing the Purdue game:

OLB Nick Herbig

Safety Hunter Wohler

Kicker Jack Van Dyke

While the following players could also be available but are considered game-time decisions after not appearing on the preliminary injury report.

QB Chase Wolf

TE Hayden Rucci

TE Cole Dakovich

Player and coaching connections

Junior wide receiver Dean Engram is the only Wisconsin player originally from the state of Maryland, while his father, Bobby Engram (offensive coordinator) previously coached for the Baltimore Ravens.

There are no players on Maryland's roster that are from Wisconsin.

Wisconsin wide receiver/punt returner Dean Engram is originally from Maryland. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pre-game Notes

Wisconsin has faced Maryland three times since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten, winning all three matchups. The two teams last met in 2017, with the Badgers winning 38-13 in Madison.

The Badgers have won by an average of 25 points in the last three games against Maryland.

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig leads the Big Ten with six sacks this season despite missing the Purdue game with a knee injury. He is expected back on Saturday but could be on a pitch count.

Wisconsin safety John Torchio is tied for the national lead with five interceptions this season and has two defensive touchdowns. Torchio recently took home Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors for his effort against Purdue and was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award earlier this week.

Quarterback Graham Mertz has thrown for nine touchdowns in the last three games for the Badgers.

Running back Braelon Allen ranks No. 14 in the nation with 870 rushing yards and posted his thirteenth 100-yard game against Purdue.

Quote of the week

"I think we are seeing a lot of growth. We had a young, inexperienced team, a lot of guys stepping up into different roles or transitioning into the program from other places where I knew we had to learn a lot about this group early in the season and we found out a ton. It's good to see the response. We are getting better. The effort's been there. Now you're seeing a little bit better execution." - Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard

