Watch Guide: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue preview and notes

After an overtime loss to Michigan State, the Wisconsin Badgers (3-4 overall, 1-3 B1G) enter Week 8 needing a win over Purdue to get back to .500 for the season.

The Badgers have had longstanding success against the Boilermakers in recent history, but Purdue enters the game tied for the division lead, while Wisconsin is in last place.

As we do with every game this season, All Badgers has your gameday watch guide to help you be fully prepared for Saturday.

Game details and television information

Wisconsin Badgers (3-4 overall) at the Michigan State Spartans (5-2)

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CST from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

The game will be aired on FOX.

Mike Heller will call the game on Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App) this week.

Weather forecast: a high of 76 degrees with little chance of rain and 13 mph winds.

SI Sportsbook for betting

Spread: Wisconsin is a 7-point favorite

Over/Under: 51.5 points

Player news

The following players will not be available on Saturday for Wisconsin:

Safety Hunter Wohler (Sophomore)- left leg injury

Defensive end Isaiah Mullens (RS Senior) - right leg injury

Kicker Vito Calvaruso (Junior) - right leg injury

Tight end Hayden Rucci (RS Junior) - right leg injury

Safety Preston Zachman (RS Sophomore) - right arm injury

Running back Chez Mellusi (SR) - right wrist injury

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Quarterback Chase Wolf (Redshirt Senior) - knee injury

* Cornerback Al Ashford (RS FR) - left leg injury

* Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS Junior) - left leg injury

* Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS Junior) - left leg injury

* Safety Travian Blaylock (Senior) - right knee injury

* Defensive end Mike Jarvis (Freshman) - left leg injury

* Inside linebacker Luna Larson (Freshman) - right leg injury

* Tight end Cam Large (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

A (*) denotes that a player is listed out for the season.

According to head coach Jim Leonhard, the following players are expected to be back this week after missing the Michigan State game:

Right tackle Riley Mahlman

Fullback Jackson Acker

Cornerback Cedrick Dort

Inside linebacker Jake Chaney

Player and coaching connections

Purdue has the following players who are from Wisconsin:

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Ben Kreul (No. 54) is from Waukesha (Wis.) and played for Catholic Memorial High School.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (No. 63) is from Wauwatosa (Wis.) and played for Wauwatosa East High School

Sophomore tight end Drew Biber (No. 82) is from Cedarburg (Wis.) and played at Cedarburg High School.

Redshirt sophomore tight end Ben Buechel (No. 91) is from New Berlin (Wis.) and played at New Berlin Eisenhower High School.

The following Purdue staff members previously worked for the Badgers:

Cornerbacks coach Ashton Youboty previously worked as a quality control coach and defensive analyst at Wisconsin from 2017-2019.

Pre-game Notes

Wisconsin leads the all-time series against Purdue 51-29-8, and has won the last 15 games between the two teams dating back to 2004.

The Badgers have won the last seven meetings in Madison.

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard is 1-1 overall since taking over for Paul Chryst, who was fired on October 2.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen ranks No. 4 in the Big Ten in rushing with 757 yards and he is tied for the third-most rushing touchdowns with eight.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell leads the Big Ten in passing yards (1,950) and yards per game (325 ypg).

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones leads the conference in receptions with 62 and touchdowns with nine. He is No. 2 in receiving yards with 735 in seven games.

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig leads the Big Ten with six sacks this season.

Wisconsin safety John Torchio and Purdue safety Cam Allen are tied for No. 3 in the Big Ten with three interceptions each.

Articles to get you ready

Quote of the week

“We’ve got to be able to score in that third quarter, take advantage of those kind of opportunities when you can go up two scores. That’s something that we’ve got to learn and grow from. We’ve got to do it fast because we’re getting towards the second half of the season, and we have a lot of big games.” - Junior WR Chimere Dike

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.