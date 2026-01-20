Where Wisconsin Badgers departures landed in the transfer portal
The Wisconsin Badgers' busy offseason is coming to a close. After another disappointing and injury-plagued campaign, the roster underwent major changes.
31 players transferred to Madison, and 22 departed for the portal, while many exhausted their college eligibility.
20 of Wisconsin's 22 outgoing transfers have already found new programs to call home. The exceptions are young edge rusher Ernest Willor, who had spent the past two seasons at Wisconsin, and veteran offensive lineman Leyton Nelson, who transferred from Vanderbilt to Wisconsin ahead of 2024.
Here are where those 20 players ended up, beginning with the offense and special teams:
Billy Edwards (QB): North Carolina
Dilin Jones (RB): LSU
Cade Yacamelli (RB): Miami (OH)
Tucker Ashcraft (TE): USC
Kyan Berry-Johnson (WR): Sam Houston
Trech Kekahuna (WR): North Carolina
Joseph Griffin (WR): UMass
Joe Brunner (G): Indiana
Jake Renfro (C): Illinois
Atticus Bertrams (P): UCF
Of this bunch, few were considered surprise entries, or at least unexpected ones. Offensive linemen Jake Renfro and Joe Brunner were significant losses, but with the Badgers moving on from offensive line coach AJ Blazek, the departures made more sense.
Trech Kekahuna and Dilin Jones were possibly the two largest surprises. Kekahuna was slated to be Wisconsin's top returning receiver and possibly the focal point of the passing game. Instead, he opted to follow Billy Edwards to North Carolina to play under Bill Belichick.
Jones started 2025 as the Badgers No. 1 running back, but an injury ended his season early. Poor offensive line play didn't help his production either. Jones will now play for Lane Kiffin at LSU.
Defense
Omillio Agard (CB): Virginia
Geimere Latimer (CB): West Virginia
Jamel Howard (DL): UConn
Angel Toombs (EDGE): Jacksonville State
Christian Alliegro (LB): Ohio State
Tacket Curtis (LB): UCF
Antarron Turner (LB): Colorado State
Preston Zachman (S): Indiana
Remington Moss (S): Elon
Wisconsin's new cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples made waves by signing several impressive cornerbacks in the transfer portal. Those moves, however, pushed Wisconsin's most promising corner Omillio Agard into the portal just days before the end of the two-week entry period.
Agard and Preston Zachman stand out glaringly as the two largest surprises. Zachman spent six seasons in Madison, and it seemed as though he would play out the 2026 season with the Badgers if he were to pursue a medical redshirt. Instead, he'll join Joe Brunner at Indiana to aid in the Hoosiers' attempt to repeat as National Champions:
Cam Wilhorn