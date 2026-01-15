Tucker Ashcraft came to Madison as a three-star recruit, but he quickly became the future of the position after appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman and tallying eight passes for 86 yards and a score.

From there, Ashcraft's Wisconsin career didn't take off like anticipated.

Instead, he was saddled by poor quarterback play in 2024, and then a preseason injury kept him sidelined for all but four games in 2025.

Now, he'll have a chance to have a true breakout season with a new program in 2026.

Tucker Ashcraft commits to USC out of transfer portal

Ashcraft will be one of four Wisconsin transfers sticking around in the Big Ten, as Preston Zachman and Joe Brunner have committed to Indiana while Jake Renfro will play for Illinois in 2026.

Unlike the other three, though, Ashcraft will have a revenge game against the Badgers in 2026.

He'll even get to return to Camp Randall, though the date hasn't been announced.

Ashcraft's departure left Wisconsin without its top two tight ends from a season ago, as Lance Mason ran out of eligibility and entered the NFL Draft.

If he would have stayed, Ashcraft would have likely led the Badgers TE room, despite his quiet 2025 campaign.

He suffered a lower body injury in fall camp, and he didn't make his season debut until Week 6. He played in Weeks 6 and 7, but then remained sidelined until the Badgers' final two regular-season games, allowing him to redshirt.

In total, Ashcraft played just 89 snaps, according to PFF. He caught two passes for 10 yards, both against Minnesota in Week 14.

Wisconsin has added a pair of capable transfer tight ends, landing commitments from Jacob Harris of Bowling Green and Ryan Schwendeman of Southern Illinois. Both tight ends have a similar level of size and versatility as Ashcraft.

The Badgers also return redshirt freshman Grant Stec and redshirt sophomore Jackson McGohan from last year's roster.

