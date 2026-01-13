Wisconsin Badgers land key special teams starter out of the transfer portal
In this story:
The University of Wisconsin has found a new best friend for specialist Sean West.
Following the graduation of long snapper Nick Levy, the Badgers hosted, offered, landed a commitment, and signed from former Toledo long snapper James Roe on Tuesday.
A two-year starter with the Rockets, Roe has 26 games of experience and was named a Pro Football Focus a CFN Freshman All-American in 2024. Ranked a 4.5-star long snapper by Kohl's snapping in high school, Roe was a first-team all-region selection as a long snapper and honorable mention all-region at tight end as a senior, as well as a four-year letterwinner in wrestling at Kennesaw (GA) North Cobb.
Like many other positions on Wisconsin, special teams will be undergoing a makeover in 2026. In addition to the graduation of Levy, Wisconsin saw kickers Gavin Lahm and Nathanial Vakos exhaust their eligibility and punter Atticus Bettrams enter the transfer portal.
West is the only kicker currently listed on Wisconsin's active roster, while Roe joins redshirt senior Andrew Goodman as the two long snappers in the program. Goodman didn't see game action in 2025.
The addition of Roe puts Wisconsin at 27 known prospects who have committed out of the transfer portal.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin men's basketball since 2004, having previously written for Rivals, USA Today, 247sports, Fox Sports, the Associated Press, the Janesville Gazette, and the Wisconsin State Journal.Follow TheBadgerNation