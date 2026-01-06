Wisconsin Badgers steal cornerback transfer from Big Ten rival

Wisconsin announced Robert Steeples as its new cornerbacks coach 10 days before the transfer portal opened.

With the way he's attacked the portal so far, it feels like he's been at Wisconsin for years.

The former Iowa State and LSU assistant has wasted no time showing his recruiting chops, having brought in a mixture of promising young CBs and immediate-impact players.

He received his fourth commitment in as many days on Tuesday morning, landing a pledge from Ohio State transfer Bryce West.

BREAKING: Ohio State transfer CB Bryce West has Committed to Wisconsin, he tells @On3Sports



The 5’11 195 CB was ranked as a Top 75 Recruit in the 2024 Class (per On3 Industry)



He’ll have 3 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/oFHN42LaIM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

Wisconsin Badgers land Ohio State CB Bryce West

West, after redshirting the 2024 season, played a minor role in the Buckeyes' secondary during the 2025 campaign. He logged 91 defensive snaps, with 58 of those coming at the nickel position.

In his limited playing time last season, West made nine tackles, six of which were solo tackles. He had two pass breakups in 2024.

While he's Wisconsin's fourth commit at the position, West's experience in the slot gives him a leg up on the competition for the Badgers starting nickelback spot in 2026.

Wisconsin had three players with significant experience at nickel last season: Geimer Latimer, Austin Brown and Owen Arnett. Latimer has transferred to West Virginia, and both Brown and Arnett graduated.

As the only new cornerback with experience at nickel, it's not a stretch to call West the frontrunner for the starting gig in 2026. There's plenty of time left in the transfer portal window and Wisconsin will have to try new players out in the slot for depth purposes, but West is the first and most obvious answer currently.

West is now one of five Badgers corners with three years of eligibility remaining, joining returners Omillio Agard and Cairo Skanes, as well as transfer Eric Fletcher (Oklahoma State) and Cai Bates (Florida State).

Senior Arizona State transfer Javan Robinson is the only upper classman in the cornerback room.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: