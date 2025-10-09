Wisconsin Badgers 4-star WR target re-opens recruiting after de-committing from lowa State
The Wisconsin Badgers could get back into the recruiting market for another top wide receiver in the class of 2026.
Luke Fickell and his staff had gone after 4-star recruit Milan Parris from Akron, Ohio before he committed to Iowa State last winter.
This week, the receiver de-committed from the Cyclones, and his recruiting is back open.
Parris is ranked as a Top 25 wide receiver in the country by both Rivals and 247Sports. Both have him as a Top 12 player in the state of Ohio.
Wisconsin will face plenty of competition for his services, with a long list of offers from powerhouse programs like Oregon and Miami.
Still, Badgers wide receivers coach Jordan Reid has been a masterful recruiter, helping land top players like four-star Jayden Petit from Naples, Florida who is a Top 30 WR in the country.
Related: Wisconsin Badgers WR commit looks like man among boys in 300-yard, 3 TD performance
Both Parris and Petit are listed with 6-foot-4 frames and would be excellent big-bodied pass catchers to add to the Badgers offense.
Wisconsin has seen ample early opportunity for young wide recievers, with true freshman Eugene Hilton Jr. caring out a role over the first month of the season.
Despite the team's struggles in the win column this season, the Badgers have landed four star recruits at QB, RB and WR.
Snagging another top name like Parris would be the cherry on top.