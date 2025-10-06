Wisconsin Badgers will continue two QB offense with Billy Edwards still injured
The Wisconsin Badgers quarterback plan will continue to be a rotation as long as starter Billy Edwards Jr. remains out with injury.
While he appears to be getting closer to a return, the Badgers have had to roll with backups for most of the season and made a surprise switch to third-stringer Hunter Simmons against the Michigan Wolverines.
Luke Fickell had said before the game he would use both Simmons and backup Danny O'Neil in the offense, and he was true to his word.
On Monday, he confirmed that both quarterbacks will continue to share playing time moving foward.
"There'll be a plan both ways," Fickell said. "I think Danny had only three snaps in the game, but Hunter has done a good job. He will continue to get some more opportunities. Danny will have some opportunities as well, and we'll have to see how that goes."
All three of O'Neil's snaps against the Wolverines were handoffs, usually involving an option read for the athletic quarterback to potentially keep the ball and throw or run himself.
It didn't seem to add much of anything to the offense, while also taking Simmons out of the game when he was trying to develop a rhythm and some confidence.
Fickell was complimentary of what the first-time Badgers starter was able to do on Saturday, so the insistence on using multiple quarterbacks remains head-scratching.
The hope is that Edwards can return from injury this Saturday against the Hawkeyes and put the established starter back into place, but even Edwards' last game against Maryland included snaps where they wanted to rotate in O'Neil.
The sooner the team can get to one solid starting QB every snap, the better.