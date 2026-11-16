Wisconsin (6-4, 4-3) suffered a crushing 24-21 defeat Saturday at Maryland (4-6, 2-5) in a game marred by costly mistakes, inconsistent play and injuries. Following the disappointing loss, Badgers On SI takes a closer look at which players saw their stock rise and fall.

Stock Up

Darrion Dupree

Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finding a player whose stock is trending upward following Wisconsin's disheartening loss to Maryland is no easy task, but Dupree makes a reasonable case. The running back handled 14 carries for 57 yards (4.1 YPC) and two touchdowns while adding four receptions for 21 yards. His 76.9 PFF overall grade led the Badgers' offense, and the junior’s 14 carries marked his largest workload since Week 5 against Michigan State, when he received 19.

However, Dupree's afternoon was far from spotless. His third-quarter fumble proved particularly costly, handing Maryland possession just 12 yards from the end zone and setting up a Terrapins touchdown. It was a seismic mistake that overshadowed an otherwise productive performance.

Nevertheless, Dupree's emergence as Wisconsin's primary ball carrier is difficult to ignore. Saturday marked his largest rushing workload in a game with Abu Sama III available, further suggesting a shift in the Badgers' backfield hierarchy. The turnover was a significant blemish, but Dupree's increasing role and overall production warrant a stock increase.

Stock Down

Abu Sama III

Sama’s diminishing role in Wisconsin's offense has become an increasingly puzzling development. He received just two carries against Maryland, gaining 20 yards, including an 18-yard run. The running back also caught one pass for a loss of a yard, logging a season-low seven offensive snaps. Injuries have complicated Sama's first season in Madison, but his limited involvement Saturday was especially surprising considering that Bryan Jackson II received more rushing opportunities.

Sama has rushed for 373 yards and a touchdown on 68 carries (5.5 YPC) across eight appearances this season, following a 2025 campaign at Iowa State in which he totaled 732 yards and five touchdowns on 140 carries (5.2 YPC).

The senior’s stock isn't falling because of poor execution against Maryland, but rather because of his rapidly diminishing role as Dupree seemingly establishes himself as Wisconsin's preferred option in the backfield. For a player who arrived with considerable experience and a notable track record of production, receiving just seven snaps raises questions about Sama’s involvement moving forward.

Ryan Hopkins

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Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After delivering an exciting performance against Rutgers, Hopkins experienced the growing pains that often accompany a freshman quarterback's first road start. He completed 11 of 22 passes for 77 yards against Maryland while adding 16 rushing yards on 10 attempts. The signal-caller was also charged with two lost fumbles, the first coming on a botched fourth-and-short exchange with Ryan Schwendeman in the first quarter (the tight end may have been at fault) and the second on a devastating fourth-quarter strip sack.

Wisconsin's offensive line did Hopkins few favors, surrendering four sacks and consistently allowing pressure after a more respectable showing the previous week. The freshman struggled to establish any rhythm through the air, with the Badgers' passing attack rarely threatening downfield. Some of those shortcomings can be attributed to the protection and offensive approach, but Hopkins also appeared less comfortable and precise than he had in his previous outing.

Hopkins was shaken up after taking a massive hit from an unblocked defender on the aforementioned strip sack, prompting Colton Joseph to take over when Wisconsin regained possession for its final drive with roughly 30 seconds remaining. As such, Hopkins' availability ahead of this week’s matchup at Purdue will be worth monitoring. Saturday was a reminder that while the freshman has immense potential, his development remains a work in progress.

Austin Kawecki

Kawecki's struggles continued Saturday in his third appearance at right guard, where he allowed three pressures across 42 offensive snaps. His 43.3 PFF overall grade was the lowest among Wisconsin's offensive linemen, while his abysmal 16.0 pass-blocking grade underscored the difficulties he experienced protecting Ryan Hopkins.

A center by trade, the Oklahoma State transfer has endured a challenging campaign with the Badgers. Kawecki’s performance at his natural position was underwhelming before a broken hand suffered against Michigan State interrupted his season, and his transition to right guard upon returning has yielded even worse results.

Injuries have depleted Wisconsin's options up front, complicating potential personnel changes. Still, Blake Cherry logged 18 snaps at right guard against Maryland, suggesting Kawecki's hold on the starting job could be in jeopardy heading into the final stretch of the season.

Bryce West

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Bryce West | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Wisconsin's secondary ravaged by injuries, West was among the few regular contributors still available Saturday. However, the Ohio State transfer delivered arguably his worst performance in a Badgers uniform, struggling considerably in coverage against Maryland.

Per PFF, West surrendered four receptions for 49 yards on four targets, earning a team-worst 47.0 coverage grade and a 51.7 overall grade across 47 snaps. The slot corner’s most consequential mistake came in the fourth quarter, when he appeared to get beaten in coverage on Cardell Williams' 39-yard touchdown pass to Preston Howard, a pivotal moment in Maryland's victory.

West recorded three tackles (one solo) and has generally been a reliable tackler throughout the season, but his coverage performance against the Terrapins was particularly disappointing. With injuries mounting across the secondary, the Badgers will need better play from their remaining regulars against Purdue.