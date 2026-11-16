Wisconsin Football Report Card: Offensive Woes Return in Stunning Loss to Maryland

After an encouraging offensive showing against Rutgers last week, Wisconsin (6-4, 4-3) suffered an inexplicable 24-21 loss at Maryland (4-6, 2-5) on Saturday. The defeat raises further questions about the direction of Luke Fickell's program and whether more significant changes could be on the horizon.

As we do each week, here's how each offensive position group graded out in the loss.

Quarterbacks

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an encouraging debut against Rutgers, Ryan Hopkins had a much tougher outing in his first career road start. The true freshman completed 11-of-22 passes for 77 yards, a steep decline from his 241-yard, three-touchdown performance a week earlier.

Hopkins also rushed 10 times for 16 yards (1.6 YPC) and was charged with two lost fumbles, the first coming on a botched fourth-and-short exchange with Ryan Schwendeman in the opening quarter (more on that later). The second came on a costly strip-sack late in the fourth quarter, when an unblocked defender blew Hopkins up and forced the turnover that set up Maryland's game-winning field goal.

Hopkins flashed his athleticism on several scrambles, highlighted by a 10-yard gain late in the third quarter and a 28-yard run to open the fourth frame. However, the Badgers struggled to generate anything downfield, and he was sacked four times behind an offensive line that failed to provide consistently adequate protection.

Hopkins certainly deserves criticism for his performance, but offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' questionable play-calling and an inconsistent rushing attack did little to put him in an ideal position to succeed.

After Hopkins was blown up on the late strip-sack, Colton Joseph entered for the final 29 seconds. Joseph was flagged for an illegal forward pass on his first play before completing both of his official pass attempts for 22 yards, though no miracle comeback materialized. Whether Wisconsin makes another change under center next week remains to be seen, but the quarterback play was undeniably poor against Maryland. At the same time, the problems plaguing this offense extend well beyond the signal-caller.

Grade: D

Running Backs

Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darrion Dupree handled the bulk of the workload, rushing 14 times for 57 yards (4.1 YPC) and two scores while adding four receptions for 21 yards. The junior was responsible for both Wisconsin touchdowns, scoring from four yards out in the first quarter and punching in a one-yard run early in the fourth. However, his third-quarter fumble proved devastating, handing Maryland possession deep in Wisconsin territory and setting up a touchdown that gave the Terrapins their first lead.

Perhaps the most puzzling development was Abu Sama III's lack of involvement. The Iowa State transfer was expected to be a focal point of Wisconsin's rushing attack this season, yet he received just two carries for 20 yards (10.0 YPC), including an impressive 18-yard run in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Bryan Jackson II managed only one yard on four attempts.

The offensive line's continued inability to establish consistent running lanes complicates the evaluation, and Dupree had his share of positive moments. Nevertheless, his costly turnover and the group's limited overall production prevent a higher grade. Sama's lack of touches was difficult to understand, and his role in the offense moving forward will be worth monitoring.

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Grade: C

Wide Receivers

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin's passing-game resurgence against Rutgers proved short-lived, with the wide receivers once again struggling to generate meaningful production. Jaylon Domingeaux led the group with 28 yards on two receptions, while Tyrell Henry added three catches for 24 yards. Chris Brooks Jr. tallied five yards on one reception, and Eugene Hilton Jr. contributed a nine-yard catch, an eight-yard rush and a spectacular reception on a successful two-point conversion.

Hilton continues to show flashes of considerable potential, making his limited production particularly frustrating. That general sentiment can be applied to the receiving corps as a whole, which has struggled to establish any consistency amid the offense's recurring dysfunction.

Shamar Rigby was unable to build on his surprising showing against Rutgers, while Malachi Coleman once again played a minimal role. There's talent among the Badgers' pass catchers, but inconsistent quarterback play and uninspiring offensive scheming have made it difficult for the group to flourish. Regardless of the circumstances, the lack of production warrants a disappointing grade.

Grade: C-

Tight Ends

Wisconsin's tight ends offered little in the passing game and continued to struggle as blockers, making this one of the offense's most disappointing position groups. Ryan Schwendeman was involved in a botched fourth-and-short exchange in the first quarter that resulted in a lost fumble, although the official scoring charged Hopkins with the turnover. The decision to hand the ball to Schwendeman rather than a running back or attempt a quarterback sneak was another questionable call from Grimes.

Jacob Harris drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone before Dupree's fourth-quarter touchdown, but his lone reception for 13 yards didn't come until the closing seconds. Harris earned a season-worst 42.8 PFF grade, while Schwendeman and Grant Stec were both held without a catch. All three tight ends received PFF run-blocking grades below 60.0, further highlighting the group's deficiencies in the trenches. With little receiving production and continued struggles as blockers, the group did virtually nothing to alleviate the Badgers' offensive struggles.

Grade: F

Offensive Line

For a program that prides itself on physicality and establishing the run, Wisconsin's continued struggles in the trenches have become increasingly difficult to excuse. The Badgers managed 102 rushing yards on 31 attempts (3.3 YPC), while Hopkins was sacked four times in his first career road start. Pass protection hadn't been a glaring weakness throughout the season, but the offensive line failed to deliver when its inexperienced quarterback needed support.

Right guard Austin Kawecki endured a particularly rough afternoon, allowing three pressures and earning a dismal 16.0 PFF pass-blocking grade across 42 snaps before Blake Cherry entered and logged 18 snaps at the position. Colin Cubberly also struggled at left guard, earning a 55.7 overall grade while allowing a pressure. Center Stylz Blackmon and right tackle Emerson Mandell graded well in pass protection, earning marks of 85.7 and 78.7, respectively, but underwhelmed as run blockers. PJ Wilkins, filling in for the injured Kevin Heywood at left tackle, earned a season-best 76.8 overall grade across 34 snaps. However, Lucas Simmons-Johansson also saw action at the position, and the late strip-sack of Hopkins came off the left side with Simmons-Johansson in the game.

Injuries to Heywood and Barrett Nelson have undoubtedly complicated matters, but they cannot serve as a blanket excuse for a unit that has underperformed throughout the season. Offensive line coach Eric Mateos and the Badgers have struggled to establish the physical identity Wisconsin desperately needs, and Saturday's showing against Maryland was another unacceptable performance in the trenches.

Grade: F