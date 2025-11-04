All Badgers

Another Wisconsin Badgers 2026 recruit decommits amid disappointing season

The Wisconsin Badgers have had to fend off suitors for several of its top 2026 commits, and for the second time in weeks, they've been unable to retain a recruit.

Cam Wilhorn

Sep 13, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell converses with an assistant during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell converses with an assistant during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images / David Leong-Imagn Images
In this story:

Luke Fickell took the Wisconsin Badgers' second bye week to check in with the program's recruits. As the team continues to lose games and put a sub-standard product on the field, maintaining recruits in the final weeks leading up to Early Signing Period in December.

"Even this weekend of having a chance to be able to get out and be able to see guys and get face-to-face... it was important for me and for all of our coaches," Luke Fickell said Monday. "That's not something that's going to change in the next month until that signing day."

Despite he and his staff's best efforts, though, Wisconsin lost a key 2026 linebacker recruit.

2026 LB Aden Reeder de-commits from Wisconsin

Linebacker Aden Reeder officially announced his intent to de-commit Monday night on social media.

The three-star recruit becomes the second player in the Badgers' 2026 class to pull their verbal pledge, joining wide receiver Tayshon Bardo.

Reeder had been receiving renewed interest from Power 4 schools in recent weeks, adding offers from Nebraska, Michigan and Northwestern.

He took an official visit to Michigan in the days before announcing his de-commitment.

Although he's merely the second Badger to re-open his recruitment, Reeder was one of many to receive new offers and take visits to other programs.

Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter

As Wisconsin works its way through a six-game losing streak that consists of largely uncompetitive games, schools have shown interest in recruits like four-star wide receiverJayden Petit and running back Amari Latimer, among others.

Reeder's commitment serves as another reminder that these verbal commits have yet to put pen to paper, and the talented Ohio linebacker may not be the last to pivot.

Fickell isn't running away from the uncertainty, though.

"There's guys that you understand that they've got to make sure they protect themselves, I guess, in some ways" he said. "We look at everybody as a guy, until they sign the papers is not yet committed."

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Cam Wilhorn
CAM WILHORN

Cam Wilhorn is a University of Wisconsin School of Journalism Graduate and Wisconsin native. He's been covering Wisconsin sports since 2023 for outlets like BadgerBlitz.com, Badger of Honor and The Badger Herald.

Home/Recruiting