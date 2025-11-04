Another Wisconsin Badgers 2026 recruit decommits amid disappointing season
Luke Fickell took the Wisconsin Badgers' second bye week to check in with the program's recruits. As the team continues to lose games and put a sub-standard product on the field, maintaining recruits in the final weeks leading up to Early Signing Period in December.
"Even this weekend of having a chance to be able to get out and be able to see guys and get face-to-face... it was important for me and for all of our coaches," Luke Fickell said Monday. "That's not something that's going to change in the next month until that signing day."
Despite he and his staff's best efforts, though, Wisconsin lost a key 2026 linebacker recruit.
2026 LB Aden Reeder de-commits from Wisconsin
Linebacker Aden Reeder officially announced his intent to de-commit Monday night on social media.
The three-star recruit becomes the second player in the Badgers' 2026 class to pull their verbal pledge, joining wide receiver Tayshon Bardo.
Reeder had been receiving renewed interest from Power 4 schools in recent weeks, adding offers from Nebraska, Michigan and Northwestern.
He took an official visit to Michigan in the days before announcing his de-commitment.
Although he's merely the second Badger to re-open his recruitment, Reeder was one of many to receive new offers and take visits to other programs.
As Wisconsin works its way through a six-game losing streak that consists of largely uncompetitive games, schools have shown interest in recruits like four-star wide receiverJayden Petit and running back Amari Latimer, among others.
Reeder's commitment serves as another reminder that these verbal commits have yet to put pen to paper, and the talented Ohio linebacker may not be the last to pivot.
Fickell isn't running away from the uncertainty, though.
"There's guys that you understand that they've got to make sure they protect themselves, I guess, in some ways" he said. "We look at everybody as a guy, until they sign the papers is not yet committed."