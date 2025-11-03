Wisconsin Badgers prized WR commit finishes regular season with insane stat line
It's no surprise that the Wisconsin Badgers' top wide receiver committ for the 2026 recruiting class is drawing more attention from other programs.
Jayden Petit just finished his regular season in Southwest Florida, and the stat line he put up this year looks like it was straight out of a video game.
The four-star recruit from Naples played in only seven games but somehow still put up 54 catches for 1,224 yards and a mind-blowing 22 touchdowns.
That's an average of over three touchdowns per game. 41 percent of his catches this season saw him reach the endzone.
Petit is now up over 3,000 yards in his high school career, setting local records in a region known for producing high-level athletes.
The 6-foot-4 weapon has been dominant in every since, and he looks like a great addition by Wisconsin wide receivers coach Jordan Reid.
The challenge now will be making sure he doesn't get swayed elsewhere.
Petit committed to the Badgers in late June over offers from SEC and Big Ten powerhouse programs.
But last week, he took a visit to see Oklahoma play Ole Miss in a battle of two ranked SEC opponents. He also recently announced a new offer from Washington.
So far, he remains committed to Wisconsin, but the Badgers have to make sure they're staying on him and don't let him slip away to another top school.
He is ranked as a Top 30 wide receiver and Top 200 player overall in the 2026 class by ESPN, and the more he dominates, the more schools will come calling.