Why major head coach firings elsewhere make it harder for Wisconsin Badgers to fire Luke Fickell

Buyouts:



Brian Kelly $53M

James Franklin $49.7M

Billy Napier $21.2M

Mike Gundy $15M

Hugh Freeze $15M

Sam Pittman $9.8M

DeShaun Foster $6.43M

Brent Pry $6M



Also athletic administrators:



“We need guardrails for NIL!”

“This is unsustainable!”



🙄