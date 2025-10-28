Wisconsin Badgers' Top 35 linebacker commit taking visit with Big Ten rival
Another Wisconsin Badgers committed recruit for the Class of 2026 is flirting with other programs.
The commits haven't started flipping amid UW's losing streak, but a top linebacker recruit is the latest to take an in-season visit elsewhere.
Three-star linebacker Aden Reeder told 247 Sports and On3 that he is visiting the Michigan Wolverines this weekend for their home matchup against Purdue.
Reeder is ranked as a Top 35 linebacker in the country and a Top 25 player in the state of Ohio by Rivals.
The Cincinnati-native committed to the Badgers in May before taking his official summer visit in June.
Wisconsin sees him as an inside linebacker in Luke Fickell's defense, with some upside to rush the passer as a blitzer.
Related: This Badgers linebacker commit 'fell in love for Wisconsin even more' during official visit
Reeder recently announced new scholarship offers from Kentucky, Nebraska, Northwestern and Michigan.
The Wolverines worked quickly to bring him in for a visit less than two weeks after offering him.
It raises concerns that he could be open to a flip. He had previously cancelled other official visits after committing to Wisconsin.
His Michigan trip comes as other Badgers commits are exploring their options elsewhere.
Three-star defensive lineman Djidjou Bah visited Georgia Tech last weekend, and four-star wide receiver Jayden Petit was on site for Oklahoma's home loss to Ole Miss.
So far, no one has flipped, but Wisconsin fans are getting nervous as the visits stack up.