Wisconsin Badgers WR commit looks like man among boys in 300-yard, 3 TD performance
Wisconsin Badgers four-star wide receiver commit Jayden Petit looks more than ready for the next level.
The top-tier recruit from Naples, Florida already plays like he belongs at Camp Randall Stadium, and his opponents on the high school field can't keep up with him.
On Friday night, he put up a stat line you only see in video games, with nine catches for 300 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 196 pounds, he looks bigger, faster and stronger than every player trying to tackle him.
After just four games this season, he's amassed over 700 yards and 12 touchdowns on 29 catches.
ESPN has Petit as a Top 30 wide receiver in the country and a Top 25 player in the state of Florida.
Wisconsin secured his commitment this summer despite offers from powerhouse programs like Florida, Nortre Dame, Florida State, Miami, Penn State and Texas A&M.
It's a major credit to Badgers wide receivers coach Jordan Reid, who seems to have landed another gem after securing Eugene Hilton Jr. in the last recruiting cycle.
Petit looks ready to make an impact right away as a true freshman and be part of a special recruiting class with four-star running back Amari Latimer and four-star quarterback Ryan Hopkins, among others.