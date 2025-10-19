Pair of unexpected Badgers lead scoring in Red/White Scrimmage: Four key takeaways
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers hosted its annual Red/White Scrimmage at the Kohl Center on Sunday, pitting its 15-man roster against one another.
In front of a crowd that filled up a significant portion of the second level, the Badgers showcased its array of transfers, freshmen and returners to the public for the first time.
The 46-44 game was made even closer by intentional lane violations during the second half, and it offered a strong look into the competitive nature of the team.
Austin Rapp is an offensive weapon
When Wisconsin earned a commitment from Austin Rapp this offseason, it looked like the Badgers had landed a sharpshooting stretch four. Rapp, now a sophomore, showed Sunday that he could be much more.
The 6-foot-10 Portland transfer knocked down just one of his six attempts from three-point range. Yet, his 15 points trailed only Nick Boyd's 21, and Rapp went 6-for-12 fro mthe field overall, including five rebounds.
He scored in a variety of ways throughout all 32 minutes of action. Rapp took players off the dribble, caught passes for lay-ins as a roller, and even lowered his shoulder to displace a defender and put in a shot off the glass from the block.
Some of Rapp's looks from beyond the arc were clean, but he also showed no hesitation pulling up in transition or with a defender nearby.
Team Red had no answers for Rapp, and it looks like the sophomore big could be a legitimate offensive weapon in 2025-26.
Forward depth remains quite uncertain
Behind Rapp and Nolan Winter, Wisconsin is quite unproven. Freshmen Aleksas Bieliauskas and Will Garlock each started at the center position Sunday, and while both had their moments, they looked the part of first-year college players as well.
Bielauskas finished with six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 FT), with six rebounds and an assist. He was active on the glass, and showed some touch on floaters, but he was also out of position on multiple occasions, resulting in four fouls and three turnovers. It was a similar story for Garlock, who finnished with two points and three rebounds. Garlock's only points came on a nice spin move into a layup. He turned the ball over twice.
Temple transfer Elijah Gray didn't play due to illness, and Riccardo Greppi went 0-for-3 with four rebounds in 12 minutes.
At this point, frontcourt depth is the biggest question mark, and Sunday's scrimmage didn't provide any answers.
Nick Boyd lives up to expectations
Boyd looked unstoppable at times Sunday. He got to the rim at will, challenging guards and forwards alike. The Sand Diego State transfer finished with a game0high 21 points, going a perfect 4-for-4 from two-point land and going 10-for-10 from the line. He shot 1-for-5 on threes.
He was able to contort his body and finish through contact at the rim, and he made Team White have to foul him. The guard made several clutch plays, including a last-second three-pointer to end the first half and a drawn charge with 1:11 left in the second half on John Blackwell's would-be game-tying layup. He scored eight of Team Red's final 11 points.
Boyd, who already has garnered some excitement, could be an even more critical piece for Wisconsin this season, and a backcourt pairing of Boyd and Blackwell could cause plenty of issues for opponents.
Both teams struggle from three-point land
Team White shot 4-for-19 (21.1 percent) from beyond the arc, and Team Red finished 6-for-25 (24.0 percent) on threes.
A significant chunk of the attempts were clean looks, but Wisconsin did, at times, put up some early shot clock or contested three-pointers from well beyond the line. It's a particularly notable result after Nolan Winter and Blackwell indicated at Big Ten Media Day that the team would likely shoot more threes in 2025-26 than they did last season.
Winter was the only player to knock down multiple threes, going 2-for-5 from distance en route to a quiet, 11-point, four-rebound, two-steal, one-block stat line. Tulsa transfer Braeden Carrington went 1-for-7 from distance.