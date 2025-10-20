Wisconsin Badgers lose recruiting battle for class of 2027 sharpshooter to Big Ten rival
The Wisconsin Badgers are prioritizing recruiting in their backyard for the class of 2027.
They have extended offers to seven players, all of which play high school ball in Wisconsin or Minnesota.
Given the tight geographical range of their targets, it's not surprising that the Badgers are dueling with Big Ten foes for commitments in the 2027 cycle.
But, off the heels of an official visit, Wisconsin lost an intra-conference battle for a talented Minnesota native.
2027 wing Ty Schlagel commits to Nebraska
Listed by Rivals.com as a 6-foot-5 small forward from Saint Paul, Minnesota, Ty Schlagel made the trek to Madison on Oct. 11 for his third visit to Wisconsin during the recruiting process.
While it appeared as though the visit went well, it wasn't enough to keep Schlagel from making a verbal commitment to the Cornhuskers.
Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa were also in the running for him.
Schlagel's commitment comes just one day after Nebraska defeated No. 8 BYU 90-89 in an exhibition match, making him the Cornhuskers' first commit of the 2027 class.
The Badgers offered Schlagel in September of 2024 following a visit, and then had him back on campus in November when Wisconsin trounced then-No. 9 Arizona 103-88 at the Kohl Center behind 41 points from John Tonje.
Schlagel's commitment leaves Wisconsin with six offers extended to uncommitted players in the class of 2027.
The list includes a trio of four-star Wisconsinites in Slinger-native Jack Kohnen, Milwaukee-native Dooney Johnson and Kaukauna-native Donovan Davis.
Three-star guard Jalen Brown and three-star forward Deuce McDuffie, both from Milwaukee, round out the Badgers in-state targets. A
thletic wing Baboucarr Ann of Maple Grove High School in Minnesota lingers as the only out-of state recruit to hold a Wisconsin offer.
Wisconsin has yet to land a commitment in the 2027 class, and it seemingly has yet to solidify its 2026 class.