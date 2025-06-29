All Badgers

How the Wisconsin Badgers's 2026 class are in the Top 25 of the nation after recent 4-star commitments

Here's how to look at the Badgers' 2026 class after a big June, and why the overall team rankings may not be the best monitor at the moment.

Jake Kocorowski

Consensus four-star wide receiver Jayden Petit was at Wisconsin's fourth summer camp Tuesday, June 18.
Courtesy of Jake Kocorowski
The University of Wisconsin football program is a Top-40 program by three major recruiting outlets in the 2026 class, but look closer at this one key category, and they're a Top-25 school.

Wisconsin saw four-star receiver Jayden Petit and four-star running back Amari Latimer both announce their commitments late last week. They vaulted the Badgers' up considerably in the national rankings as a result, though there's still work to do for this 2026 recruiting cycle.*

Coach Luke Fickell and his program currently hold at No. 31 in the nation by On3's Industry rankings, No. 36 by Rivals, and No. 37 by 247Sports composite rankings as of Sunday morning.**

There have been misses during this recruiting cycle, and there are needs to be fulfilled in this class (particularly on the defensive side of the ball). But maybe what fans should be looking at right now is the average rating per recruit. It's something that I dove into as a key metric for the 2025 class when I was at BadgerExtra.

Wisconsin has 15 players for the 2026 recruiting cycle, and when looking at 247Sports' lists of commitments for Big Ten schools, 12 conference teams have a greater number of players in their respective classes. Ten of them are currently ranked above the Badgers by that outlet's composite rankings.

And for sure, Southern Cal, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan among others continue to reel in highly-ranked recruits. But when picking apart 247Sports' composite rankings, Wisconsin is now No. 23 in the nation in average rating per recruit (87.75) after Latimer and Petit's commitments.

That metric also places the Badgers at. No. 10 in the conference behind the following: Oregon (93.20), Ohio State (92.65), USC (91.89), Michigan (90.77), Penn State (89.46), Maryland (89.12), Washington (88.60), Iowa (88.44) and Illinois (87.86).

Those that are technically above Wisconsin in the overall Big Ten "standings" by 247Sports composite rankings like UCLA (87.54 average recruit rating, 21 commits), Minnesota (87.32, 24), Rutgers (87.29, 21), Michigan State (86.97, 21) and Indiana (19, 87.11) currently have larger classes.

The higher rankings in average recruit ranking, both nationally and in the Big Ten, also check out for On3's and Rivals' current evaluations. Rivals's average star rating per recruit for the Badgers (3.27) places them even higher in the conference at No. 7 and No. 21 in the nation.

On3's Industry rankings has the Badgers' average rating per recruit (not score) at 87.21, which would be No. 9 in the conference and No. 26 in the nation.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of where the Badgers stand in 2026 recruiting rankings as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

*Writer's note No. 1: Recruiting rankings obviously aren't the end all, be all, as there can be many misses with higher-tier talent or diamonds in the rough that blossom down the road. Wisconsin's had examples of both in the last seven recruiting cycles alone.

**Writer's note No. 2: On3's Industry rankings and 247Sports composite rankings are algorithms created by each outlet to compute other outlets' individual evaluations into one score. On3 also has an "average NIL" metric seen when viewing its Industry rankings.

On3/Rivals Industry Rankings

On3/Rivals Industry rankings

Rank/Notes

Ranking nationally/Big Ten

No. 31/No. 12 of 18

Wisconsin's average score

87.392 (two four-star recruits, 13 three-star recruits)

Wisconsin's average ranking per recruit

87.21

Highest-rated recruit

WR Jayden Petit (91.09)

As discussed previously, the acquisition of Rivals by On3 will result in some significant changes this upcoming week. On3 will no longer have its own individual rankings, according to CEO Shannon Terry in a late May post, but it will update its algorithm for its "Industry" ranking.

247Sports Composite Rankings

247Sports composite rankings

Rank/Notes

Ranking nationally/Big Ten

No. 37/No. 13

Wisconsin's average rating per recruit

87.75

Highest-rated recruit

WR Jayden Petit (0.9208)

Which Big Ten schools are ahead of Wisconsin

USC, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, UCLA, Illinois, Minnesota, Rutgers, Washington, Michigan State, Oregon, Indiana

Rivals

Rivals

Rank/Notes

Ranking nationally/Big Ten

No. 36/No. 13

Wisconsin's average rating per recruit

3.27 (four four-stars, 11 three-stars)

Highest-rated recruit

WR Zion Legree (No. 220 player in the country, No. 28 wide receiver)

Which Big Ten schools are ahead of Wisconsin

USC, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, Michigan, UCLA, Minnesota, Michigan State, Rutgers, Oregon, Washington, Indiana

Published
Jake Kocorowski
JAKE KOCOROWSKI

Jake Kocorowski has covered the Wisconsin football program since the 2013 season for a few outlets, most recently at the Wisconsin State Journal/BadgerExtra. He wrote, directed and edited BadgerExtra’s “Rags to Roses” series about the 1993 Wisconsin football team that won second place in the 2023 APSE Division C Project category.

