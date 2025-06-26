Wisconsin Badgers land 4-star, playmaking wide receiver for 2026 class
The University of Wisconsin football program reeled in a big-time playmaker for Jordan Reid's wide receiver group.
Jayden Petit, who will play for Naples St. John Neumann as a senior, announced Thursday via On3 his commitment to the Badgers.
Petit’s a consensus four-star recruit by the major recruiting services. ESPN evaluates him the highest as the No. 170 overall player and No. 30 wide receiver in the 2026 class. He caught 116 passes for 1,918 yards receiving and 28 touchdowns in the last two seasons for Naples First Baptist Academy, according to MaxPreps.
He's been back to Madison quite often since the spring. He took an official visit to Wisconsin the weekend of May 29-June 1 but also made unofficial visits in March, April and in mid-June.
Other official visits Petit took this month include trips to Oklahoma, North Carolina and Missouri.
Wisconsin now has 14 players who have announced their verbal commitments for its 2026 class, which includes eight recruits since June 1. Petit is the third receiver for the program this recruiting cycle, joining three-star recruit Tayshon Bardo (Mishawaka Penn, Indiana) and four-star wide out Zion Legree (Destin, Florida).
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Local artist paints spectacular mural Wisconsin Badgers use for recruiting on official visits: 'I felt so honored'