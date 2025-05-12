All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers land commitment from 3-star linebacker from key recruiting area

The University of Wisconsin football program's recruiting efforts in Ohio paid off once again. Here's what to know about linebacker Aden Reeder.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel is shown during spring football practice Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel is shown during spring football practice Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The University of Wisconsin football program's recruiting efforts in Ohio paid off once again.

Aden Reeder, who plays for Cincinnati St. Xavier, announced Monday via Instagram his commitment to the Badgers. He's the seventh player to join Wisconsin's 2026 class.

Reeder is a three-star recruit by three outlets, and On3 currently evaluates him the highest as the No. 31 linebacker and No. 21 player in the state of Ohio in the 2026 class. He has declared Power Four offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin since January.

Wisconsin assistant linebackers coach Tuf Borland visited Reeder last week, and according to a spring tweet, the recruit is set to return to Madison the weekend of June 5-8 for an official visit. He also had announced official visits to Iowa from June 20-22 and Minnesota May 30-June 1.

Reeder recorded 72 tackles, 14½ tackles for loss and three sacks last season, according to MaxPreps. Listed at 6 foot 3 and 205 pounds on his junior Hudl film, he is projected to play inside linebacker for defensive coordinator Mike Tressel.

Reeder's frame is similar to current Badgers backers Christian Alliegro (6-4, 245 pounds), Thomas Heiberger (6-4, 233 pounds), and incoming four-star freshman Mason Posa (listed at 6-3 on Hudl).

Wisconsin has recruited Ohio well in the tenures of coach Luke Fickell and former coach Paul Chryst. Among 2025 Badgers signees from the Buckeye State include cornerback Jai'mier Scott (Cincinnati Mt. Healthy), offensive lineman Nolan Davenport (Massillon Washington) and defensive lineman Drayden Pavey (Cincinnati Taft).

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published |Modified
Jake Kocorowski
JAKE KOCOROWSKI

Jake Kocorowski has covered the Wisconsin football program since the 2013 season for a few outlets, most recently at the Wisconsin State Journal/BadgerExtra. He wrote, directed and edited BadgerExtra’s “Rags to Roses” series about the 1993 Wisconsin football team that won second place in the 2023 APSE Division C Project category.

Home/Recruiting