Wisconsin Badgers land commitment from 3-star linebacker from key recruiting area
The University of Wisconsin football program's recruiting efforts in Ohio paid off once again.
Aden Reeder, who plays for Cincinnati St. Xavier, announced Monday via Instagram his commitment to the Badgers. He's the seventh player to join Wisconsin's 2026 class.
Reeder is a three-star recruit by three outlets, and On3 currently evaluates him the highest as the No. 31 linebacker and No. 21 player in the state of Ohio in the 2026 class. He has declared Power Four offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin since January.
Wisconsin assistant linebackers coach Tuf Borland visited Reeder last week, and according to a spring tweet, the recruit is set to return to Madison the weekend of June 5-8 for an official visit. He also had announced official visits to Iowa from June 20-22 and Minnesota May 30-June 1.
Reeder recorded 72 tackles, 14½ tackles for loss and three sacks last season, according to MaxPreps. Listed at 6 foot 3 and 205 pounds on his junior Hudl film, he is projected to play inside linebacker for defensive coordinator Mike Tressel.
Reeder's frame is similar to current Badgers backers Christian Alliegro (6-4, 245 pounds), Thomas Heiberger (6-4, 233 pounds), and incoming four-star freshman Mason Posa (listed at 6-3 on Hudl).
Wisconsin has recruited Ohio well in the tenures of coach Luke Fickell and former coach Paul Chryst. Among 2025 Badgers signees from the Buckeye State include cornerback Jai'mier Scott (Cincinnati Mt. Healthy), offensive lineman Nolan Davenport (Massillon Washington) and defensive lineman Drayden Pavey (Cincinnati Taft).