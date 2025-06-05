Wisconsin Badgers to host trio of 2026 commits for second weekend of official visits
Another trio of Wisconsin Badgers commits are expected in town this weekend to not only enjoy their official visits, but also likely to put on their recruiting hats as well.
Wisconsin sat with 11 players who have announced their verbal commitments for the 2026 class as of the morning of June 5, five of which have come after a very successful first weekend of official visits from May 29-June 1.
The uncommitted recruits coming to town this weekend feature a trio of key defensive backs, plus a high-end offensive line prospect. The commits on official visits are a little more trench heavy.
Offensive lineman Benjamin Novak (Merrillville Andrean, Indiana)
Novak, a three-star recruit, currently holds the title of commit who announced the earliest for Wisconsin.
Quarterback Jarin Mock initially was the first commit of the Badgers' 2026 class last summer, but the program moved on from him earlier this year.
Novak had tweeted Power Four offers from Indiana, Kentucky and Louisville before committing to the Badgers in October.
Offensive lineman Maddox Cochrane (Richmond Benedictine College Preparatory, Virginia)
Wisconsin reeled in its second offensive line commit of the 2026 class in Cochrane in mid-April after the program's spring showcase scrimmage. He picked the Badgers over Virginia Tech, Duke, Florida State, Maryland and Rutgers.
“I know a lot of people say you just get the feeling, and I definitely did when I was there,” Cochrane told Wisconsin Badgers On SI last month. “That's my first time there. But the coaching staff is just fantastic. Coach Blaz' is a great person, great coach. The offensive line room is really, really well put together.”
Cochrane also discussed graduate assistant Zack Heeman and assistant offensive line coach Casey Rabach as part of his reasoning to commit.
“They have a lot of time to individually sit down with each player and really help develop them, and I couldn't find a better offensive line room in the country, honestly,” Cochrane said. “So that just really sealed the deal for me, and it just really felt like home.”
Inside linebacker Aden Reeder (Cincinnati St. Xavier)
Reeder was the first projected inside linebacker to join the Badgers' 2026 class, announcing his intentions on May 12.
He is now joined by Appleton North's Ben Wenzel, who declared his commitment Sunday, as linebackers coming to Wisconsin for 2026.
Reeder had tweeted Power Four offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin since January.
He recorded 72 tackles, 14½ tackles for loss and three sacks as a junior last season, according to MaxPreps.
"Coach Fick has coached multiple people that I kind of built bonds with and kind of trusting them, and I just loved, as a kid, I always watched the Badgers," Reeder told Wisconsin Badgers On SI last month. "Always looked up to the Badgers, and kind of like a dream come true. So definitely the connections and the opportunity I can see there."
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Local artist paints spectacular mural Wisconsin Badgers use for recruiting on official visits: 'I felt so honored'