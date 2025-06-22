2026 defensive back commits to ACC school over Wisconsin Badgers
The University of Wisconsin football program will need to look elsewhere for another piece of the secondary for its 2026 class.
Chase Geter, who plays for Ashburn Stone Ridge in Virginia, announced Sunday his commitment to Syracuse.
Geter is a three-star recruit by three outlets who took an official visit to Wisconsin the weekend of June 5-8. Wisconsin projected him to play safety under position coach Jack Cooper.
Geter also recently took official visits to Virginia, Duke and Syracuse. He had announced other Power Four offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Stanford and West Virginia since the beginning of the year.
The Badgers already have one 2026 commit projected to play safety in three-star recruit Zachary Taylor (Katy Jordan, Texas), whose speed and versatility are intriguing for the next level.
Wisconsin has 13 scholarship players who have announced their verbal commitments to Wisconsin for its 2026 class. Green Bay Bay Port offensive lineman Aiden Dirksen posted Saturday that he committed to the Badgers after being offered a preferred walk-on opportunity.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Local artist paints spectacular mural Wisconsin Badgers use for recruiting on official visits: 'I felt so honored'
- WATCH: Bruising linemen 1-on-1s, big quarterback throws stand out at Wisconsin Badgers' third summer football camp