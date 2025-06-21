All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers land walk-on commitment from 2026 in-state offensive lineman

The University of Wisconsin football program found another piece to its 2026 class, as an in-state lineman accepts a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Badgers.

Green Bay Bay Port offensive lineman Aiden Dirksen jogs off the McClain Center Field during Wisconsin's summer camp on June 15.
Green Bay Bay Port offensive lineman Aiden Dirksen jogs off the McClain Center Field during Wisconsin's summer camp on June 15. / Courtesy of Jake Kocorowski
The University of Wisconsin football program found another piece to its 2026 class.

Aiden Dirksen, who plays for in-state prep powerhouse Green Bay Bay Port, announced Saturday his commitment to Wisconsin. Dirksed posted Sunday that he received a preferred walk-on offer from the program after participating in a Badgers camp that day.

"I think every kid in Wisconsin who watches football has at one point or another been like, 'Wow, I want to be a Badger,'" Dirksen told Wisconsin Badgers On SI earlier this week about the walk-on offer. "And to have that opportunity, it means a lot to me, to have coaches in such an elite program think that I'm good enough to be a part of their program.

"And that's special to me, and I want to take advantage of that and and see where everything goes."

Dirksen is listed at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds on Hudl, and he previously announced offers from FCS Illinois State and three Division II schools. He participated in camps at UW-Oshkosh, Northwestern and Wisconsin this summer, and he returned to Madison on Thursday for a visit.

The Badgers currently have two scholarship offensive line commits, three-star recruits Benjamin Novak (Merrillville Andrean, Indiana) and Maddox Cochrane (Richmond Benedictine College Prep, Virginia), as part of its 2026 class.

Jake Kocorowski
JAKE KOCOROWSKI

Jake Kocorowski has covered the Wisconsin football program since the 2013 season for a few outlets, most recently at the Wisconsin State Journal/BadgerExtra. He wrote, directed and edited BadgerExtra’s “Rags to Roses” series about the 1993 Wisconsin football team that won second place in the 2023 APSE Division C Project category.

