Wisconsin Badgers land walk-on commitment from 2026 in-state offensive lineman
The University of Wisconsin football program found another piece to its 2026 class.
Aiden Dirksen, who plays for in-state prep powerhouse Green Bay Bay Port, announced Saturday his commitment to Wisconsin. Dirksed posted Sunday that he received a preferred walk-on offer from the program after participating in a Badgers camp that day.
"I think every kid in Wisconsin who watches football has at one point or another been like, 'Wow, I want to be a Badger,'" Dirksen told Wisconsin Badgers On SI earlier this week about the walk-on offer. "And to have that opportunity, it means a lot to me, to have coaches in such an elite program think that I'm good enough to be a part of their program.
"And that's special to me, and I want to take advantage of that and and see where everything goes."
Dirksen is listed at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds on Hudl, and he previously announced offers from FCS Illinois State and three Division II schools. He participated in camps at UW-Oshkosh, Northwestern and Wisconsin this summer, and he returned to Madison on Thursday for a visit.
The Badgers currently have two scholarship offensive line commits, three-star recruits Benjamin Novak (Merrillville Andrean, Indiana) and Maddox Cochrane (Richmond Benedictine College Prep, Virginia), as part of its 2026 class.
