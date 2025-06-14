4-star recruits, in-state standouts among key Wisconsin football targets expected for Bucky's BBQ
It's going to be a very busy weekend for the University of Wisconsin football program.
Not only are the Badgers hosting four uncommitted recruits on official visits from Thursday night through Sunday morning, along with hosting their third summer camp Sunday, but they'll host numerous 2027 targets as part of its Bucky's BBQ event this weekend.
A few Wisconsin 2025 signees have attended at least one previous "Bucky's BBQ" event, including safety Remington Moss, offensive lineman Michael Roeske and linebacker Cooper Catalano.
Here are three takeaways from the expected visitor list.
Plenty of 2027 in-state recruits with significant Power Four interest
Isaac Miller, who plays for Waukesha Catholic Memorial, has also been busy like the Badgers. Miller participated in camps at Wisconsin and Ohio State this week, along with taking trips to Indiana and Michigan. The three-star recruit will be back in Madison this weekend once again.
Wisconsin is recruiting Miller as an outside linebacker, and he worked with assistant Matt Mitchell during individual position periods at Tuesday's camp. Miller also has tweeted offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Purdue and Utah.
Germantown offensive lineman Cole Reiter, a four-star recruit by three outlets, has been recruited by Wisconsin for a while now. He's also been to Madison quite often during his recruiting process.
Reiter has also announced Power Four offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State and Minnesota. He's the former prep teammmate of Catalano.
Ethan McIntosh is a three-star recruit who plays for nearby Verona, and yes, he's the son of former Wisconsin offensive lineman and current athletic director Chris McIntosh. He's announced a flurry of offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Northwestern and Washington State since April.
Richie Flanigan (Green Bay Notre Dame Academy) is a Notre Dame legacy. His father, Jim, played for the Fighting Irish. So does his older brother, James, who was a Wisconsin target before committing to coach Marcus Freeman.
Flanigan holds Power Four offers, most notably from Illinois, Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.
Consensus 4-star recruit among 2 quarterbacks coming to town
Wisconsin has found its 2026 quarterback in four-star recruit Ryan Hopkins (Santa Ana Mater Dei), and the staff will welcome two out-of-state signal callers from the 2027 class this weekend.
Israel Abrams, a consensus four-star recruit from Lombard Montini Catholic in Illinois, has already posted offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
Three-star quarterback Chance Thomas (Anaheim Western, California) also announced an offer from the Badgers, along with other notable ones from Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, North Carolina, Southern Methodist and Washington.
Wisconsin also bringing in more 4-star talent to Madison this weekend
Reiter and Abrams aren't the only highly-regarded standouts anticipated on campus this weekend. Here's the list of other players who are evaluated as four-star recruits by at least one outlet that are slated to be in Madison:
- Offensive lineman Kyler Kuhn (Kansas City St. Pius X)
- Cornerback Raheem Floyd (East St. Louis, Illinios)
- Defensive back Tavares Harrington (Chicago Mount Carmel)
- Linebacker Roman Igwebuike (Chicago Mount Carmel)
- Edge rusher Recarder Kitchen (Muskegon, Michigan)
Others expected in town
Also watch for the following 2027 recruits in town:
- Running back Sa'nir Brooks (Baltimore St. Francis Academy)
- Wide receiver Laron Baker Jr. (East St. Louis, Illinois)
- Defensive back Alex Patton (Aledo, Texas)
- Tight end/outside linebacker Mason Oglesby (New Palestine, Indiana)
