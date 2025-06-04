Wisconsin Badgers receive another 2026 commitment from tight end with Big Ten interest
A popular summer official visit weekend again pays off for the University of Wisconsin football program.
Jack Janda, who plays for Novi Detroit Catholic Central in Michigan, announced Wednesday his commitment to the Badgers.
Janda’s a consensus three-star recruit. ESPN currently evaluates him the highest as the No. 7 tight end and No. 5 player from the state of Michigan in the 2026 class.
Here are three takeaways from his commitment, as Wisconsin now has 11 players who are currently in their 2026 class.
Another busy start to the official visit season has paid off for Wisconsin
Janda was among the approximately 15 recruits to take official visits to Wisconsin the weekend of May 29-June 1. Twelve of them had not disclosed their commitments.
He joined defensive linemen Djidjou Bah (Germantown, Tennessee) and Arthur Scott (Streetsboro, Ohio), linebacker Ben Wenzel (Appleton North) and fellow tight end Jack Sievers (Everett Archbishop Murphy, Washington) as those recruits in town last weekend who have since announced their decisions to play for the Badgers.
Wisconsin Badgers On SI has chronicled how vital summer official visits have been to the program in recent years.
Janda had also announced the following Power Four offers during his recruiting process: Cincinnati, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Washington and West Virginia.
Wisconsin dips into Michigan territory again
Former coach Paul Chryst and his staff found success across Lake Michigan with future starting safety Scott Nelson and offensive lineman Michael Furtney, though the Badgers also signed several others from the Wolverine State who ultimately did not pan out for the program (most notably former five-star offensive lineman Logan Brown).
Fickell and his staff signed walk-on Cody Raymond (Shelby Township Eisenhower) for the 2024 class and four-star offensive lineman Cam Clark (Dexter) during the 2025 early signing period.
Other previous 2026 targets from the state of Michigan included offensive linemen Ben Nichols and Gregory Patrick, who both committed to Notre Dame.
Wisconsin under Fickell has signed multiple tight ends recently
The Badgers signed two tight ends in each of the 2024 (Grant Stec and Rob Booker II) and 2025 (Emmett Bork and Nizyi Davis) classes. Janda and Sievers are in line to fill out another complementary pairing for the 2026 cycle.
Janda currently lists himself at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds on Twitter, whose frame matches that of Stec (a listed 6-6, 255) and Bork (6-5, 249). He could project more to an in-line tight end role. Sievers is listed at 6-5 and 230 pounds on Hudl, but according to Athletic.net, he ran an 11.08 100-meter dash on May 21.
