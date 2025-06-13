Wisconsin football's 'goal on offense' a key reason for 4-star tight end committing to Badgers
The University of Wisconsin football program was Jack Sievers' "first big interest," but it was his recent trip to Madison that sealed it for him.
Wisconsin offered Sievers, currently a four-star recruit by ESPN, during his sophomore year. He liked the Badgers playing in the Big Ten, the school's education and the resources they provide. But one thing that kept him from committing until his official visit the weekend of May 29-June 1 was the state of their offense.
"So the reason I think I committed was when I went on my official visit, I got a lot of time, I got to build a better connection with (tight ends) coach (Nate) Letton," Sievers said. "Which we had a great connection throughout the recruitment process in the first place, but just kind of solidifying that with coach Letton was important.
"And then a big factor for me was getting the opportunity to sit down with the new offensive coordinator, Jeff Grimes. From what he described to me and his offense that he's planning to run was honestly exactly how I wanted to play as a tight end. How he used tight ends in the past at BYU, Baylor and Kansas was exactly what my skill set was like. And I think getting the opportunity to sit down with him and really understand what their goal is on offense, was a big part of my decision."
Sievers announced June 2 his commitment to the Badgers, and he's now joined by fellow three-star recruit Jack Janda as projected tight ends in the class. The two should complement each other within Wisconsin's new scheme, which Grimes has previously coined "NFL-style."
Sievers has wheels for a player that's about 6-foot-4½ and 230 pounds, as according to Athletic.net, he ran an 11.08 100-meter dash on May 21. That should help him in a variety of roles that he'll likely be asked to perform when he arrives on campus.
"Tight ends are going to be moving all over the field," Sievers said. "They see me as a guy who's going to be a help, especially in the pass game using my vertical speed, but also have enough weight on me and use my speed, doing things like bringing me in motion and the blocking scheme as well. Some H-back stuff.
"So being overall a very versatile tight end, not just a guy who's gonna line up and slam someone every play. Obviously, that's part of the position, and there's times when you're gonna have to do that. But from an overall perspective, that NFL-style, pro-style offense was really impactful to me that coach Grimes is bringing to Wisconsin. ... I have a really unique skill set, and my size and my speed, and I want to be utilized kind of in all parts of that."
Other notable contenders for Sievers included Oklahoma, Boise State, Minnesota and San Diego State. He also tweeted an offer from California.
But Sievers said he's "completely shut down" his recruiting process. He plans to enroll early at Wisconsin in January.
"I had official visits set with Oklahoma, Minnesota and Boise (State) and San Diego (State) after," Sievers said. "But I've already been in contact with those coaches and let them know I'm committed (to Wisconsin) and shut down those official visits."
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Local artist paints spectacular mural Wisconsin Badgers use for recruiting on official visits: 'I felt so honored'
- 2027 in-state recruit believes Wisconsin football is 'one of the best schools I have a relationship with'